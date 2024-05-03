You would fancy Ipswich to get the job done, as they are unbeaten in their last four and have suffered just one defeat at Portman Road all season.

Huddersfield need a miracle to avoid dropping into League One as they have to win, hope Plymouth lose at home to Hull and overturn a 15-goal deficit.

The fact the Terriers are on their third manager of the campaign sums up their sorry state of affairs, and it could be all change once again in the summer as André Breitenreiter has earned less than a point per game since replacing Darren Moore in February.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Huddersfield on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Huddersfield?

Ipswich v Huddersfield will take place on Saturday 4th May 2024.

Ipswich v Huddersfield kick-off time

Ipswich v Huddersfield will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Huddersfield on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Ipswich v Huddersfield online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Ipswich v Huddersfield on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Alternatively, you can hear live radio commentary on BBC Radio Suffolk.

BBC Radio Suffolk is available on DAB radio, FM 95.5/95.9/103.9/104.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Ipswich v Huddersfield odds

bet365 odds: Ipswich (1/4) Draw (5/1) Huddersfield (11/1)*

