Ian Evatt's side had a decent campaign and amassed 11 more points than Barnsley, who finished sixth.

Bolton, who had the fifth-best away record in League One this season, are unbeaten in their last six outings, and they'll be hoping that form continues in the play-offs as they travel to Barnsley before a potential Wembley showdown against either Peterborough or Oxford.

While Bolton are in decent form, the same can't be said for Barnsley. Neill Collins's men last won on 1st April and they've lost four of their last six games, while conceding 13 times in that period.

Barnsley, who lost last year's play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday, had an average home record in the league this season, with Collins's side winning just nine of their 23 Oakwell games.

However, they'll be hoping that form goes out the window in the lottery of the play-offs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers on TV and online.

When is Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers?

Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers will take place on Friday 3rd May 2024.

Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers kick-off time

Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers odds

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.