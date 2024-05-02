The BBC One soap recently aired hard-hitting scenes as Yolande Trueman (Wynter) was sexually assaulted by Pastor Gideon Clayton (portrayed by Howard Saddler), who, unbeknownst to her, is a serial abuser of women.

Living in fear since the event, Yolande has only confided in Queen Vic landlady Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), and has not told partner Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker).

Despite this, Yolande has been traumatised and suffering, causing concern among her loved ones for her health.

Next week, however, Patrick will finally learn the truth about Yolande's change in behaviour.

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, actress Angela Wynter has discussed the upcoming two-hander episode amid this major storyline for Yolande.

A major turning point in the story comes in a two-hander episode between Patrick (Rudolph Walker, left) and Yolande (Angela Wynter, right). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

How did you feel when you discovered that Yolande and Patrick would have a two-hander episode in this story?

"It felt like the right thing, following everything that happened in Yolande’s story up to this point. We needed a whole episode to unravel the knot and unpick what happened to Yolande and get Patrick’s response. Until that happened, Yolande and Patrick’s relationship couldn’t move forward.

"So, I’m glad they decided to tell the story this way. I’m grateful to get to do a two-hander episode in EastEnders, and I thank them for giving me that opportunity."

How hard has it been for Yolande to cope with this ordeal without telling Patrick?

"It’s been so painful for Yolande to keep this from Patrick, and that’s coming over in how she reacts to him. Patrick doesn’t know what’s happened, so he feels like Yolande’s rejecting him, but that’s not the case at all.

"Yolande is all over the place with her emotions – she can’t tell him because she feels ashamed, so she feels angry, and then she behaves badly towards Patrick. Yolande is also full of grief because she fears that when Patrick finds out, he may reject her, and she couldn’t bear that pain."

Has Elaine’s support helped her?

"The sisterhood between Elaine and Yolande has been very important. She’s been the person to tell Yolande that she is not the one to blame, not to feel ashamed and that nobody has the right to abuse you. She’s provided support and empowerment without condemnation or judgment."

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe, left) has been a huge source of support for Yolande. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

How does Elaine end up telling Patrick what happened?

"Yolande is very fortunate because Elaine phones to check up on her right at the moment that Patrick is demanding to know what has happened and why Yolande is behaving like this. She can’t tell him herself because the words are in her throat, but she feels like she’s choking on them.

"It takes another woman to strengthen a sister, as it often does at times like these. Yolande asks Elaine to tell Patrick for her so the can of worms is open and they can start to deal with it."

What’s her biggest fear about Patrick finding out?

"Yolande doesn’t want Patrick to tangle with Pastor Clayton because she doesn’t want him to get physically hurt. She’s felt the wrath of Pastor Clayton, and knows that he’s an evil person. Patrick is an old gunner, and he’ll go in there like he can beat the man, but he’s no physical match for Pastor Clayton, who is a much younger man.

"Yolande loves Patrick so much, and she wants to spend the rest of her life with him. There’s no question that it would be the end of her world if anything happened to Patrick."

Yolande tells Patrick about her ordeal. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What was it like to film this two-hander episode with Rudolph Walker?

"I feel very comfortable with Rudolph – he’s my brother, my friend, my uncle, he’s everybody! There’s a bit of every relative I have in him. We’ve known each other for so many years. I played his maid first, when I was a young girl in a play, then I played his daughter in a TV movie, and then I came to play his girlfriend and then wife at EastEnders.

"It’s a long relationship of love and respect, and I could play any character with him. There is a deep friendship between us; we trust each other and have each other’s back. It’s all very natural with him."

For help and support on issues raised within this article, head to Hourglass and End Violence Against Women.

