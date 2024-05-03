Daniel Farke's side need to claim three points at Elland Road and hope Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield beat Ipswich to pip the Tractor Boys to the post in the race for second, otherwise they will have to settle for a place in the play-offs.

Southampton already know they will be taking part in the end-of-season lottery, but head coach Russell Martin will be eager to arrest their losing streak, which currently stands at three games.

The Saints bagged a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture at St Mary's last September, and it would not be a surprise if the two teams are battling it out again at Wembley for the final promotion place later this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Southampton?

Leeds v Southampton will take place on Saturday 4th May 2024.

Leeds v Southampton kick-off time

Leeds v Southampton will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leeds v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Leeds.

BBC Radio Leeds is available on DAB radio, FM 92.4/95.3/102.7/103.9 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Leeds v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leeds (4/7) Draw (10/3) Southampton (9/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

