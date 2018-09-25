Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
When is The Apprentice 2018 on TV? BBC1 start date, contestants, advisers and more

When is The Apprentice 2018 on TV? BBC1 start date, contestants, advisers and more

Lord Sugar is soon going to be back on the BBC, sifting through a new batch of candidates and finding his next apprentice

(BBC, TL)

The Apprentice 2018 is due to air very soon, with Lord Sugar and his pointy finger returning to berate and bark at some besuited no-hoper candidates.

Advertisement

And we can’t wait.

Below is everything you need to know about series 14 of The Apprentice on BBC1.

When is The Apprentice back on TV?

There isn’t a confirmed air date or time for the next series of The Apprentice to start. However, what we do know for certain is that the show is going to be back on BBC1 on Wednesday 3rd October at 9pm.

The Apprentice's Lord Sugar, Karren Brady and Claude Littner

How do we know this? Well, Lord Sugar tweeted the good news himself:

Once we do have the official start date and time for the upcoming series, we will be revealing it right here.

Can I apply to be on The Apprentice 2018?

Applications for this series were open, but they closed in January.

Sadly, if you want to be on the show, you’ll have to wait until 2019 if you want a shot at winning Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment. Or appearing on Celebrity Big Brother (looking at you, Andrew Brady).

Advertisement

Who are the candidates on The Apprentice?

The cast for this year’s series have now been announced – find out more about them all here.

The Apprentice 2018: meet the candidates

The Apprentice 2018 (BBC, EH)

Tags

All about The Apprentice

The Apprentice 2018 (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Great British Bake Off Celebrity Special (SU2C): Episode 2 - Nick

“One of the funniest things I’ve ever seen” – Nick Hewer had an absolute nightmare on Bake Off

Richard Madeley and Gavin Williamson, ITV Player, SL

Richard Madeley brilliantly terminates GMB interview with Gavin Williamson

Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5 email, SL

Who is going into the Celebrity Big Brother house?

Senegal and Alan Sugar

BBC responds to Lord Sugar's "seriously misjudged tweet" about Senegal World Cup football team

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more