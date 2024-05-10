Recent history does not bode well for Arsenal, however, as they have lost on their two previous visits to the Theatre of Dreams, and have claimed the three points on just one occasion since 2007.

United are in danger of missing out on European qualification altogether because they are limping across the finish line, with last Monday's 4-0 hammering at Crystal Palace being the latest low point in Erik ten Hag's collapsing reign.

It appears increasingly unlikely the Dutchman will be in the Old Trafford dugout by the start of next season, although his quest for a much-needed victory could be aided by the return of Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martínez and Luke Shaw from injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Arsenal?

Man Utd v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 12th May 2024.

Man Utd v Arsenal kick-off time

Man Utd v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 3:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Man Utd v Arsenal in the USA

You can watch Man Utd v Arsenal live on Peacock at 11:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Man Utd v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (6/1) Draw (17/4) Arsenal (2/5)*

