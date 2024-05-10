It has been far from plain sailing for Brendan Rodgers's side in 2023/24, although their record of two wins and a draw from three meetings with Rangers is key to the fact they are likely to end as champions.

Light Blues boss Philippe Clement has been a huge success since replacing Michael Beale in the dugout last October, but the Belgian will look back on the failure to beat Ross County and Dundee in successive fixtures last month as being the reason they are playing catch-up.

If Rangers are to realistically keep the title race going to the wire, they will need to win at Celtic Park, but they have not beaten their Old Firm rivals on their own patch since October 2020.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will take place on Saturday 11th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Rangers kick-off time

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Celtic v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Celtic v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celtic v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (10/11) Draw (13/5) Rangers (3/1)*

Bet Boost: Both teams to score – Yes, James Tavernier over 0.5 shots on target, Callum McGregor over 0.5 shots on target – 6/1 7/1

Bet Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers, and are subject to availability.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.