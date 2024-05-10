Doncaster, who are hoping to return to League One after being relegated in 2022, have been in sensational form in the last couple of months, with Bramall's side now unbeaten in their last 13 games, with Rovers winning 11 of those outings.

Crewe snuck into the League Two play-offs on the final day of the season, and they face an uphill battle to reach the final, with Lee Bell's men now winless in their last four matches.

Crewe lost just six of their 23 away games this season - however, they face a Doncaster side who had the fifth-best home record in League Two, and have won their last eight outings at the Eco-Power Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Doncaster v Crewe on TV and online.

When is Doncaster v Crewe?

Doncaster v Crewe will take place on Friday 10th May 2024.

Doncaster v Crewe kick-off time

Doncaster v Crewe will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Doncaster v Crewe on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Doncaster v Crewe online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Doncaster v Crewe odds

bet365 odds: Doncaster (29/20) Draw (14/5) Crewe (8/5)*

