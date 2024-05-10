Despite coming from wildly different worlds, they found themselves drawn to another and, although there were hurdles placed before them, by the end of the season they had found their way back into one another's arms – that is until tragedy struck, casting doubt on their future.

But are there plans to revisit Ruby and James's story?

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Maxton Hall season 2.

Will there be a Maxton Hall season 2?

There's currently no word on the status of Maxton Hall season 2.

When could a potential Maxton Hall season 2 air?

If season 2 does get the green light, we wouldn't expect new episodes to arrive until 2025 at least.

But as we said, there's no word on whether the show has been renewed at the moment. As soon as we know more, we'll have all of the details for you right here.

Who could return for a potential Maxton Hall season 2?

Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell in Maxton Hall. Prime Video

We'd expect Harriet Herbig-Matten to return as Ruby and Damian Hardung to reprise the role of James.

Other characters who could likely return are:

Sonja Weißer as James's sister Lydia, who is pregnant

Fedja Van Huêt as James and Lydia's father Mortimer

Justus Riesner as James's best friend Alistair

Andrea Guo as Ruby's best friend Lin

Ben Felipe as Cyril, a Maxton Hall student

Runa Greiner as Ruby's sister Ember

Julia-Maria Köhler as Ruby and Ember's mother Helen

Martin Neuhaus as Ruby and Ember's father Angus

There are plenty of other faces that could return, and we'd expect some new additions, too.

But we've likely seen the last of Clelia Sarto, who plays Cordelia, James and Lydia's mother, after her character died (although she could feature in flashback form).

What could happen in a potential Maxton Hall season 2?

Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell and Damian Hardung as James Beaufort in Maxton Hall. Prime Video

In the season 1 finale, Ruby and James were finally back on track after having a big heart-to-heart and sharing a passionate kiss, before sealing the deal.

But tragedy was just around the corner.

When James and Lydia returned home from their Oxford interviews, their father informed them that Cordelia, their mother, had died after suffering a stoke, prompting James to leap up and attack his father.

The season wrapped up with Ruby surrounded by her family, regaling them with tales from her trip to Oxford, where she appeared to nail her third and final interview.

By contrast, James's life had been upended, leaving him bereft of any hope or joy.

What do their respective futures hold? And will James walk away from Ruby following that shocking development?

Prime Video, we need answers, and stat!

Is there a trailer for a potential Maxton Hall season 2?

First up, we need that all-important renewal.

If season 2 does go ahead, expect the trailer to arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us season 1 is available to stream now on Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us season 1 is available to stream now on Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.