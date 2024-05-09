When she "witnesses an explosive secret", "arrogant millionaire" James Beaufort, played by Damian Hardung, takes measures to silence her.

But they're both caught off guard when a spark develops between them...

Read on to find out who else is in the cast and who they play.

Maxton Hall cast

Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell

Damian Hardung as James Beaufort

Sonja Weißer as Lydia Beaufort

Fedja Van Huêt as Mortimer Beaufort

Clelia Sarto as Cordelia Beaufort

Runa Greiner as Ember Bell

Julia-Maria Köhler as Helen Bell

Martin Neuhaus as Angus Bell

Andrea Guo as Lin Wang

Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington

Eli Riccardi as Elaine Ellington

Hyun Wanner as Percy

Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega

Esmael Agostinho as Wren Fitzgerald

Frederic Balonier as Kieran Rutherford

Eidin Jalali as Graham Sutton

Thomas Douglas as Direktor Lexington

Govinda Gabriel Cholleti as Keshav Patel

For more information about the characters in Maxton Hall and where you've seen the cast before, read on.

Harriet Herbig-Matten plays Ruby Bell

Harriet Herbig-Matten plays Ruby Bell. Prime Video

Who is Ruby Bell? A working class teen who is thrust into the world of Maxton Hall, an elite school in which she's very much an outsider.

What else has Harriet Herbig-Matten been in? She's best known for Prime Video's Bibi & Tina.

Damian Hardung plays James Beaufort

Damian Hardung plays James Beaufort. Prime Video

Who is James Beaufort? Unlike Ruby, James comes from extreme wealth and has an entitled attitude to match. But when their paths cross after Ruby learns something ruinous about his sister, romantic feelings blossom.

What else has Damian Hardung been in? He has appeared in comedy-drama Club der roten Bänder, Netflix's How to sell Drugs Online (Fast) and Red Bracelets: The Beginning.

Additional cast includes:

Sonja Weißer (Notruf Hafenkante) as Lydia Beaufort - James's twin sister. Lydia is hiding a colossal secret which threatens her reputation if exposed.

Fedja Van Huêt (AmnesiA) as Mortimer Beaufort - James and Lydia's father. Mortimer is a ruthless power broker who wants James to take over the company.

Clelia Sarto (Dr Klein) as Cordelia Beaufort - Lydia and James's mother, and Mortimer's wife. She's largely ignored by her husband.

Runa Greiner (Rampensau) as Ember Bell - Ruby's sister and her best friend. She's confident and an aspiring fashion designer.

Julia-Maria Köhler (In aller Freundschaft) as Helen Bell - Ruby's mother. She has a good relationship with her daughter.

Martin Neuhaus (SOKO Wismar) as Angus Bell - Ruby's father. Like her mother, he has a close relationship with his daughter.

Andrea Guo (The Swarm) as Lin Wang - Ruby's best friend.

Justus Riesner (Loving Her) as Alistair Ellington - James's closest friend.

Eli Riccardi (Mandy und die Mächte des Bösen) as Elaine Ellington - one of the school's mean girls. Elaine has her eyes on James.

Hyun Wanner (Charité) as Percy - James's chauffeur. Percy is like a father to James.

There's also:

Ben Felipe (Stichtag) as Cyril Vega

Esmael Agostin (Sacha) as Wren Fitzgerald

Frederic Balonier (The Drag and Us) as Kieran Rutherford

Eidin Jalali (The Swarm) as Graham Sutton

Thomas Douglas (Tatort) as Direktor Lexington

Govinda Gabriel Cholleti (Encounters) as Keshav Patel

All six episodes of Maxton Hall — The World Between Us are available to stream now. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

