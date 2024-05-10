Rosheuvel joins an amazing cast alongside Ncuti, Gibson and, later in the season, the likes of Jonathan Groff, Jinkx Monsoon and Indira Varma.

But, for now, here's everything you need to know about her character, Jocelyn.

Who is Jocelyn in Doctor Who?

At the moment, details about Jocelyn are under wraps, but Rosheuvel has given some clues about her character.

In a first-look photo, Jocelyn appears in a boiler suit costume and seems to be standing in front of an array of surveillance screens.

Speaking about her character, Rosheuvel exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "Oh, Jocelyn, bless her heart! She is isolated, she's been abandoned, and she basically looks after these babies that run this planet.

Golda Rosheuvel as Jocelyn in Doctor Who. BBC STUDIOS AND BAD WOLF,James Pardon

"There's a lot of loneliness there for her, there are difficulties which she's got to contend with on a personal level.

"When you're confined to a space like yours, you know, that can be quite challenging. She's really loyal to these babies, she wants to protect them, [but] maybe she doesn't make the best choices because of the isolation."

Chatting about how she and the Doctor have the isolation in common, she went on to say: "They recognise that in each other.

"He recognises that - I think that's important to say, that he sees this woman and understands where she's coming from, so can kind of get that kind of nurturing and positive energy into her."

Who is Jocelyn actress Golda Rosheuvel?

Rosheuvel will be known to fans for various roles, including the iconic Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton.

It's not the actress's first role in the Whoniverse, though - she previously appeared in two episodes of Torchwood in 2008.

Golda Rosheuvel. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb

Plus, she's landed roles in Luther, Holby City, Coronation Street and Silent Witness.

In 2021, Rosheuvel also appeared in the sci-fi blockbuster Dune: Part One as Shadout Mapes, and reprised her role as Queen Charlotte in 2023's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.

