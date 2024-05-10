The episode will see Maestro change history, with London becoming a battle ground with humanity's future at stake.

So, as the new episode graces screens, here's everything you need to know about the cast of Doctor Who season 14 episode 2, The Devil's Chord!

Doctor Who – The Devil's Chord cast: Full list of actors and characters

The full cast list for The Devil's Chord is below:

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro

Jeremy Limb as Timothy Drake

Kit Rakusen as Henry

Sherinne Kayra Anderson as Tea Trolley Lady

Ed White as George Martin

George Caple as Paul McCartney

Chris Mason as John Lennon

Philip Davies as George Harrison

James Hoyles as Ringo Starr

Chan Shoker as Studio Producer

Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Cilla Black

Susan Twist as Tea Lady

Simon Jason-Smith as Vinnie

June Hudson as Elderly Woman

Murray Gold as Himself

Shirley Ballas as Herself

Johannes Radebe as Himself

Ncuti Gatwa plays the Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf,James Pardon

Who is the Doctor? The Doctor is a time traveller from Gallifrey, who was taken in by the Time Lords. In The Devil's Chord, he faces a powerful foe. Crucially, the 1960s adventure also sees the Doctor show off an epic new costume, with it being confirmed that he'll have a much more varied wardrobe than previous Doctors.

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Ncuti Gatwa is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education. He was cast in Doctor Who in 2022, and has so far appeared in The Church on Ruby Road, Space Babies, and now The Devil's Chord.

Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf,James Pardon

Who is Ruby Sunday? Ruby is the Doctor's new companion, with the pair meeting for the first time in The Church on Ruby Road. The Devil's Chord will see her play a key role.

Where have I seen Millie Gibson before? Outside of Doctor Who, Gibson is best known for her role as Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street. It's been confirmed that Gibson will return for season 15 of Doctor Who, alongside Gatwa and new companion Varada Sethu.

Jinkx Monsoon plays Maestro

Jinkx Monsoon. BBC

Who is Maestro? Maestro has been described by showrunner Russell T Davies as the "god of music" and the Doctor's "most powerful enemy yet". A first look at Maestro showed the character sprawled over a piano, suggesting how important music will be in the story.

Recently speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Davies confirmed that the new character is nothing to do with the Master, but is part of a new "pantheon of gods".

Where have I seen Jinkx Monsoon before? Monsoon is best known as the winner of season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Monsoon has gone on to have an illustrious career on Broadway, starring in Chicago and Little Shop of Horrors.

Jeremy Limb plays Timothy Drake

Jeremy Limb as Timothy Drake and Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro in Doctor Who episode The Devil's Chord. ,BBC STUDIOS AND BAD WOLF,James Pardon

Who is Timothy Drake? Timothy Drake is a composer.

Where have I seen Jeremy Limb before? Limb is a pianist, who has previously appeared in Ghosts as Button Butler, and has had roles in The Royal Bodyguard and Miranda.

Kit Rakusen plays Henry

Jerem Limb as Timothy Drake and Kit Rakusen as Henry in Doctor Who episode The Devil's Chord. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf,James Pardon

Who is Henry? Henry is a young boy taking a music lesson.

Where have I seen Kit Rakusen before? Rakusen has appeared in TV series and films like Belfast, The Midwich Cuckoos, Foundation, The Famous Five and Knuckles.

George Caple as Paul McCartney

George Caple as Paul McCartney and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who episode The Devil's Chord. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf,James Pardon

Who is Paul McCartney? Of course, Paul McCartney is the globally acclaimed musician who found fame as part of The Beatles. In The Devil's Chord, we meet him in 1963, when The Beatles are recording their first album.

Where have I seen George Caple before? This isn't Caple's first role in the Whoniverse – he previously appeared in The Doctor Who: Flux episode Survivors of the Flux as Alfie. Elsewhere, he's appeared in Doctors and Tin Star.

Chris Mason as John Lennon

Paul McCartney (George Caple), George Harrison (Philip Davies) and John Lennon (Chris Mason) in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf,James Pardon

Who was John Lennon? John Lennon was the lead vocalist of The Beatles. In The Devil's Chord, we meet him in 1963 when The Beatles are recording their first album.

Where have I seen Chris Mason before? Mason has had various roles across British TV, including Leo Humphries in Broadchurch, Young Dan Broderick in Dirty John, Chad Gekko in Riverdale, and Luke Hasa in Law & Order: Organised Crime. He's also set to star as Keiran Atreides in Dune: The Sisterhood.

Philip Davies plays George Harrison

Who was George Harrison? George Harrison was a globally renowned musician who found fame as part of The Beatles. In The Devil's Chord, we meet him in 1963 when The Beatles are recording their first album.

Where have I seen Philip Davies before? Davies has previously appeared in the short film Lazy Bones.

James Hoyles plays Ringo Starr

Who is Ringo Starr? Ringo Starr is the globally acclaimed drummer who found fame with The Beatles. In The Devil's Chord, we meet him in 1963 when The Beatles are recording their first album.

Where have I seen James Hoyles before? Hoyles has also appeared in the short film Unseen and is known for posting acting videos on his social media.

Josie Sedgwick-Davies plays Cilla Black

Josie Sedgwick-Davies. Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage

Who was Cilla Black? Cilla Black was the chart-topping musician known for hits including Anyone Who Had A Heart and You're My World. We meet the star in 1963 in The Devil's Chord.

Where have I seen Josie Sedgwick-Davies before? Sedgwick-Davies has previously voiced Frizzle in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Susan Twist plays Tea Lady

Susan Twist in Doctor Who's The Church on Ruby Road. BBC

Who is Susan Twist's character? There may be more to Twist's character than meets the eye, as the actress has been appearing in various Doctor Who episodes since Russell T Davies's return, including in Wild Blue Yonder and The Church on Ruby Road. Just who her character is and how these different roles link remains to be seen.

Where have I seen Susan Twist before? Outside of Doctor Who, she's known for shows including Brookside, Coronation Street, and In The Flesh.

June Hudson plays Elderly Woman

Tom Baker and June Hudson at a Radio Times photoshoot in 2003. Andy Earl © Radio Times Archive

Who is June Hudson's character? June Hudson plays an elderly woman in The Devil's Chord.

Where have I seen June Hudson before? Hudson is a Doctor Who legend – she was a costume designer for the show in the 1970s. She's also appeared in the likes of Wicked Little Letters, Derek and The Bill.

Shirley Ballas as Herself

Shirley Ballas. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Who is Shirley Ballas? Shirley Ballas is the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing. She plays herself in The Devil's Chord.

Johannes Radebe as Himself

Johannes Radebe. BBC/Guy Levy

Who is Johannes Radebe? Johannes Radebe is a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing.

Doctor Who – The Devil's Chord will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from midnight on Saturday 11th May before airing on BBC One that night at 7:05pm.

