“Excuse your French!”: Bake Off viewers react to Manon swearing in the tent
The 26-year-old French contestant casually dropped the F-bomb during Cake Week
French contestant Manon Lagreve turned the airwaves blue during Cake Week on The Great British Bake Off 2018.
The 26-year-old dropped the F-bomb during a conversation with presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, after the pair complimented the icing figures she was making for her ‘almond princess’ showstopper cake.
“Are these us? Is this Sandi?” Noel asked, referring to a sleeping prince and a bored-looking blonde princess that Manon had just finished constructing.
“Yeah that’s you, you’re fast asleep,” Manon replied. “And that’s Sandi f**ked off because you’re late.”
The two presenters looked at Manon in mock-horror, before Noel said to the camera: “I think she’s looking at the wrong script!”
Not all Bake Off fans were able to brush off the outburst, however. “Did Manon just swear?? On this wholesome show???” one viewer posted on Twitter.
Catching up with #gbbo, did Manon just swear?? On this wholesome show???
Get that Manon off my screens! Nobody, but nobody SWEARS on bake off!! 😠😠 #GBBO
Pardon your French, Manon…
Wow a swear on #gbbo Manon has gone rogue pic.twitter.com/jNwogcSs8h
she should excuse her French
However, some viewers expressed their support for Manon. “I cannot believe that lovely Manon just dropped the first swear of the season,” one Twitter user posted. “Truly, she is my soulmate.”
I cannot believe that lovely Manon just dropped the first swear of the season. Truly, she is my soulmate. #GBBO #AWomanSconed
UK reaction to Manon dropping the F Bomb… #GBBO #CakeWeek pic.twitter.com/5z2WUZBXQK
i see that people are complaining at manon from #GBBO for saying a swear word in this weeks showstopper. im sorry but isn’t there surely something else you should be worrying about, it was just a swear word (one which was also bleeped out too.) 🤷♂️🤦♂️ #GBBO2018
After Manon's slip-up, I think we need Bake Off after the watershed – who's with me? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/85xzJbfR7J
Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4