“Excuse your French!”: Bake Off viewers react to Manon swearing in the tent

The 26-year-old French contestant casually dropped the F-bomb during Cake Week

Manon baking with Sandi (C4)

French contestant Manon Lagreve turned the airwaves blue during Cake Week on The Great British Bake Off 2018.

The 26-year-old dropped the F-bomb during a conversation with presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, after the pair complimented the icing figures she was making for her ‘almond princess’ showstopper cake.

“Are these us? Is this Sandi?” Noel asked, referring to a sleeping prince and a bored-looking blonde princess that Manon had just finished constructing.

“Yeah that’s you, you’re fast asleep,” Manon replied.  “And that’s Sandi f**ked off because you’re late.”

The two presenters looked at Manon in mock-horror, before Noel said to the camera: “I think she’s looking at the wrong script!”

Not all Bake Off fans were able to brush off the outburst, however. “Did Manon just swear?? On this wholesome show???” one viewer posted on Twitter.

Pardon your French, Manon…

However, some viewers expressed their support for Manon. “I cannot believe that lovely Manon just dropped the first swear of the season,” one Twitter user posted. “Truly, she is my soulmate.”

Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4

