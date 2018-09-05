“Excuse your French!”: Bake Off viewers react to Manon swearing in the tent

The 26-year-old French contestant casually dropped the F-bomb during Cake Week

French contestant Manon Lagreve turned the airwaves blue during Cake Week on The Great British Bake Off 2018.

The 26-year-old dropped the F-bomb during a conversation with presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, after the pair complimented the icing figures she was making for her ‘almond princess’ showstopper cake.

“Are these us? Is this Sandi?” Noel asked, referring to a sleeping prince and a bored-looking blonde princess that Manon had just finished constructing.

“Yeah that’s you, you’re fast asleep,” Manon replied. “And that’s Sandi f**ked off because you’re late.”

The two presenters looked at Manon in mock-horror, before Noel said to the camera: “I think she’s looking at the wrong script!”

Not all Bake Off fans were able to brush off the outburst, however. “Did Manon just swear?? On this wholesome show???” one viewer posted on Twitter.

Catching up with #gbbo, did Manon just swear?? On this wholesome show??? — Em (@_EmilyLW) September 4, 2018

Get that Manon off my screens! Nobody, but nobody SWEARS on bake off!! 😠😠 #GBBO — Gez (@G29708225) September 4, 2018

Pardon your French, Manon…

Wow a swear on #gbbo Manon has gone rogue pic.twitter.com/jNwogcSs8h — ˗ˏˋ niki ˊˎ˗ (@NikiAlbon) September 4, 2018

she should excuse her French — steph (@stephlovesYT) September 4, 2018

However, some viewers expressed their support for Manon. “I cannot believe that lovely Manon just dropped the first swear of the season,” one Twitter user posted. “Truly, she is my soulmate.”

I cannot believe that lovely Manon just dropped the first swear of the season. Truly, she is my soulmate. #GBBO #AWomanSconed — Fiona Longmuir 🍂 (@EscapologistFi) September 4, 2018

i see that people are complaining at manon from #GBBO for saying a swear word in this weeks showstopper. im sorry but isn’t there surely something else you should be worrying about, it was just a swear word (one which was also bleeped out too.) 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ #GBBO2018 — matt 🍕 (@megavoy15) September 4, 2018

After Manon's slip-up, I think we need Bake Off after the watershed – who's with me? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/85xzJbfR7J — 𝓥𝓝𝑪𝑬 (@TommyVance42) September 4, 2018

Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4