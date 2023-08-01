Blackpool, Reading and Wigan Athletic were relegated from the Championship last season and the Latics begin the term by propping up the table after being deducted eight points for financial reasons.

League One also welcomes Carlisle United, Leyton Orient, Northampton Town and Stevenage to the party after the four teams earned promotion from the division below last term.

Sky Sports hold the rights to show live coverage of League One and the broadcaster has already revealed plans for the opening weeks of the new season.

League One TV schedule 2023/24

All UK time. Subject to change.

Tuesday 15th August

Portsmouth v Exeter City (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Monday 4th September

Cambridge United v Reading (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Saturday 9th September

Derby County v Northampton Town (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

League One TV rights 2023/24

