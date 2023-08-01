League One on TV 2023/24: Schedule, kick-off times and live coverage
Your complete guide to watching League One in 2023/24, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
If you wanted thrills and spills then League One provided it in spades last season, as there was drama until the end with Sheffield Wednesday winning promotion with the last kick of the play-off final against Barnsley.
The Tykes were left to face the prospect of spending another year in the third tier of English football and a refreshed pack of 24 teams take their place in what should prove to be a competitive division at the top and bottom.
Blackpool, Reading and Wigan Athletic were relegated from the Championship last season and the Latics begin the term by propping up the table after being deducted eight points for financial reasons.
League One also welcomes Carlisle United, Leyton Orient, Northampton Town and Stevenage to the party after the four teams earned promotion from the division below last term.
Sky Sports hold the rights to show live coverage of League One and the broadcaster has already revealed plans for the opening weeks of the new season.
We'll keep this page updated throughout the summer and over the course of the 2023/24 campaign as the race to reach the Championship unfolds.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete League One TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
League One TV schedule 2023/24
All UK time. Subject to change.
Tuesday 15th August
Portsmouth v Exeter City (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Monday 4th September
Cambridge United v Reading (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Saturday 9th September
Derby County v Northampton Town (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
League One TV rights 2023/24
