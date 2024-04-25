The upcoming 14th season is set to be the show's last, with Blethyn saying that working on the show has been "a joy from beginning to end and I'm sad to be saying cheerio".

She continued: "I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years. I'll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves, who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins, who saw fit to cast me in the role."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Following the announcement, conversation soon shifted towards whether a spin-off could be possible, with the recently returned David Leon an obvious candidate to star as DI Joe Ashworth.

More like this

We put the idea to readers on X (formerly Twitter) and found a divided response, split almost exactly evenly, but the camp saying 'no' to a spin-off managed to maintain a slight edge – 50.7 percent, as opposed to the 49.3 percent saying 'yes'.

It's an interesting result, showing some appetite for a continuation alongside apprehension from other corners of the fandom, who might be concerned about an inferior spin-off tarnishing the legacy of the original series.

However, detective dramas have successfully pulled off this trick in the past, with BBC One's Beyond Paradise currently proving a worthy addition to the universe that began with parent show Death in Paradise.

Read more:

While not technically a "spin-off", Douglas Henshall's passing of the Shetland baton to current star Ashley Jensen is a comparable scenario that has also worked out well.

So, there's certainly potential here, but it seems that ITV could have a battle on its hands if it does attempt a Vera follow-up. To be clear, the broadcaster is yet to confirm any such plan – this is all speculation for the time being.

Vera is available to stream on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.