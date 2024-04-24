In the clip, Grace can be seen entering the local pub where she is accosted by her predecessor at the local police precinct, Gruffudd (Mark Lewis Jones). In a racist and sexist tirade, he tells her that she's not wanted on the island or in her position.

When he takes a drink from behind the bar without paying for it, Grace springs into action – but as the other bar patrons rush to Gruffudd's defence, how will this tense sequence work out?

You can watch the full clip right here now.

More like this

As well as Mohindra and Jones, the series, which comes from Doctor Who writer Toby Whithouse, also stars Adjoa Andoh, Marc Warren and Jill Halfpenny.

Read more:

Mohindra recently spoke with RadioTimes.com about her inspiration for playing Grace in the series, saying: "There’s an amazing Scandinavian drama, The Killing, with a policewoman who I think is so compelling to watch. Obviously, Sarah Lancashire’s Happy Valley policewoman.

"For me, with The Killing, it was about seeing a woman who’s not trying to be liked by anybody. With Happy Valley, it was about seeing someone who will not give up – even if it costs them so much, they just will not give up. Those were the two that I always had in the back of my mind."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She continued: "Then, kind of a bit differently, but the film Get Out, I thought about that a lot. It’s rare to see a British piece of television or film even really get to the nitty gritty of that thing of being othered by people.

"That sort of thing that Gruffudd's character says about Brown women – awful but so good to see represented, because they exist and it’s about time that people took a look at themselves."

The Red King premieres on Wednesday 24th April at 9pm on Alibi, with all episodes available to stream on Sky, Virgin and NOW.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.