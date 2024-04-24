Anjli Mohindra squares up to predecessor in confrontational first look at The Red King
Grace is confronted by retired officer Gruffudd in the tense exclusive clip.
New horror-infused crime drama, The Red King, is starting on Alibi tonight, and RadioTimes.com has got a first-look at what viewers can expect in an exclusive clip.
The series follows Anjili Mohindra's Grace, a smart and capable police officer who is ostracised by her precinct, and sent on a punishment posting to the remote Welsh island of St Jory, a rural community with a hidden religion known as the True Way.
In the clip, Grace can be seen entering the local pub where she is accosted by her predecessor at the local police precinct, Gruffudd (Mark Lewis Jones). In a racist and sexist tirade, he tells her that she's not wanted on the island or in her position.
When he takes a drink from behind the bar without paying for it, Grace springs into action – but as the other bar patrons rush to Gruffudd's defence, how will this tense sequence work out?
You can watch the full clip right here now.
As well as Mohindra and Jones, the series, which comes from Doctor Who writer Toby Whithouse, also stars Adjoa Andoh, Marc Warren and Jill Halfpenny.
Mohindra recently spoke with RadioTimes.com about her inspiration for playing Grace in the series, saying: "There’s an amazing Scandinavian drama, The Killing, with a policewoman who I think is so compelling to watch. Obviously, Sarah Lancashire’s Happy Valley policewoman.
"For me, with The Killing, it was about seeing a woman who’s not trying to be liked by anybody. With Happy Valley, it was about seeing someone who will not give up – even if it costs them so much, they just will not give up. Those were the two that I always had in the back of my mind."
She continued: "Then, kind of a bit differently, but the film Get Out, I thought about that a lot. It’s rare to see a British piece of television or film even really get to the nitty gritty of that thing of being othered by people.
"That sort of thing that Gruffudd's character says about Brown women – awful but so good to see represented, because they exist and it’s about time that people took a look at themselves."
The Red King premieres on Wednesday 24th April at 9pm on Alibi, with all episodes available to stream on Sky, Virgin and NOW.
