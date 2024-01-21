While Vera might've been delighted to see Joe back in the force, it was short-lived when she discovered he was promoted and more on her level.

Although back and forth bickering took place as they wrangled to find their new positions with each other, ultimately their friendship broke through by the end of episode 3.

ITV has since confirmed Vera will return, so without further ado, read on for all we know about the hit detective series' future.

Will there be a season 14 of Vera?

Vera cast.

Yes! There will be another season of Vera.

ITV confirmed the news on Sunday 21st January 2024, adding there will be 2 episodes in this forthcoming run.

According to David Leon, who plays Joe Ashworth in the series, he'd be up for more episodes should the call come.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Leon said: "I'd certainly be very open to [returning].

"We haven't had any conversations about that as things stand, but it's something I'm very proud of and I'd certainly be open-minded to that."

He also hinted that Vera's time in the force could be coming to an end.

All we know so far is that Vera season 14 start filming "in the spring", so we're a little way off seeing those new films just yet.

ITV confirmed the news on Sunday 21st January 2024, adding that there will be 2 feature length episodes in the run.

If we made an educated guess, we'd say fans could maybe expect the new episodes towards the end of 2024/beginning of 2025.

As for when exactly we can expect to see them on ITV, keep this page bookmarked.

Who would be in the Vera season 14 cast?

Vera Stanhope, the series' titular character, will be back for another batch of mysteries.

It's not yet known who will join her for the next batch of episodes.

It would make sense for her partner, Joe Ashworth to be back after his surprising return at the beginning of season 13.

Fans would also expect to see new officer on the block, DC Steph Duncan (Rhiannon Clements) back, along with the rest of Vera's team, made up of DC Kenny Lockhart (Jon Morrison) and Dr Paula Bennett (Sarah Kameela Impey).

As usual, there would be a new batch of guest actors, too, so keep this page bookmarked for any news around the series if we get it.

Vera's previous seasons are available to watch on ITVX while seasons are also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free BritBox trial here.

You can also purchase instalments from any series on Amazon Prime Video. You can buy the first of Ann Cleeves's Vera novels here.

To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.

