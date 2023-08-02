A repeat of last season's battle between the two teams could be on the cards as Wrexham are among the title favourites and County have signed experienced striker David McGoldrick to join National League record goalscorer Macaulay Langstaff in attack.

Accrington Stanley, Forest Green Rovers, MK Dons and Morecambe are on recovery missions to bounce back from relegation last season and, with four promotion spots up for grabs, it looks set to be a competitive season in League Two.

The rights to show live coverage of League Two are held by Sky Sports but the broadcaster has yet to announce any televised fixtures for the opening weeks of the new season.

This page will be updated throughout the summer and over the course of the season as the 2023/24 campaign spills over with fresh drama.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete League Two TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

League Two TV schedule 2023/24

All UK time. Subject to change.

TBC

League Two TV rights 2023/24

