Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant rumours: who’s joining the celebrity line-up this year?

Find out who could be a Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant this autumn on BBC1

The Strictly Come Dancing line-up rumours are already in full swing, with plenty of actors, presenters and TV stars in the mix for 2018.

But who will be pulling on the sequins and polishing up their salsa? Although no names have yet been confirmed, what we do know is that there has been a change in Strictly’s backstage line-up this year.

Since 2013 Vinnie Shergill had been the talent executive for the show, signing up all of the Strictly celebrities. However, this year the job of curating Strictly’s line-up now falls to Stefania Aleksander, who has previously worked as a booker securing celebs for I’m a Celebrity, The Jump, Five Star Hotel and The Real Marigold Hotel, amongst other shows.

So who will be on that final confirmed list come the autumn? Ahead of series 16, we round up all of the whispers and gossip…

Maya Jama

The 23-year-old television and radio presenter is exactly the sort of rising star Strictly Come Dancing would love to sign up. And, as she confirmed recently on Good Morning Britain, she was 100% asked to take part!

On whether she was taking part in Strictly this year, she said: “I’m not! I’m not on Strictly. I don’t think now is the right time. Maybe later in life.”

Probed by Ben Shephard, who also turned down this series of Strictly, whether she had been asked, Jama replied: “I don’t know if you’re allowed to say…but yeah. But not for now.”

She also added: “I think I’d want to let people know who I am a bit more. I don’t want to be that one that everyone’s like ‘who’s that?'”

'I'm not on #Strictly' says @MayaJama. She says now isn't the right time to hit the ballroom floor. pic.twitter.com/YRvik6JLU2 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 10, 2018

Kate Silverton

BBC newsreader Kate Silverton has, according to The Sun, been “at the top of producers’ wish list for more than a decade”.

Now the journalist has apparently signed herself up for this year’s show. “She has always put her career and family above everything,” a TV insider told the paper. “Now she’s polishing off her dancing shoes and can’t wait to get started. She was asked previously but was reporting on the front line in Iraq and Afghanistan so couldn’t do it.

“Kate has made no secret of how much she loves Strictly so being able to take part is a dream come true.”

Joe Sugg

YouTube star and vlogger Joe Sugg has apparently signed up for Strictly. A source told Metro: “Joe has done extremely well for himself on YouTube and after a lot of negotiation he’s agreed to give Strictly a go. He thinks this will be a good launch pad.”

His sister Zoella has already taken part in the BBC’s Great Comic Relief Bake Off, and apparently she will be supporting her brother in the Strictly audience ‘every week’.

Lee Ryan

A source has reportedly told The Mirror that former Blue member Lee Ryan has signed up to the show this year. “Lee will make great TV,” the source said. “He’s naturally charismatic and very funny.”

Lee wouldn’t be the first Blue boy to take part in Strictly – Simon Webbe made the final of the show back in 2014.

Michelle Keegan

A few years ago, Michelle was asked in an interview by Radio Times about Strictly. Her reply? “No – because it was so horrible watching Mark!”. She added: “Mark’s a more confident person than me. And I remember seeing how nervous he was and thinking, ‘If he’s like that, I just couldn’t do it’.”

Mark is, of course, her husband Mark Wright who was a contestant on the show in 2014.

This August, Mark was asked on Good Morning Britain whether his wife had signed up to the show.

“Not that I know of. If she’s going to be eating grubs in the jungle or dancing in Strictly, she’s doing it without telling me. I don’t think so. She’s busy – she’s got a new show coming up at the end of this year that I’m sure is going to be announced and I’m pretty sure that goes over schedule.”

Ashley Roberts

Former Pussycat Doll and I’m a Celebrity contestant Ashley Roberts is reportedly one of the names to have signed up to Strictly 2018, reports The Sun.

“Ashley was a no brainer for the bookers. She’s sexy and sassy and has a bit about her,” they report the source as saying. “She has danced previously but there’s a difference between dancing in a girl band and doing ballroom.

“She definitely has rhythm but sometimes having prior dancing experience can be a hindrance as you have bad habits. But she will definitely look great in the sequins and is a solid signing.”

Faye Tozer

The Sun are claiming that the Steps star is one of the confirmed names for Strictly this year.

According to the paper, a TV source said: “Few in the past have had quite so much professional performance time as Faye.

“Everyone expects her to be a strong contender but it will raise more questions over whether it’s fair for someone who has danced professionally to be up against people with no experience.”

Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt joined the BBC earlier this year when she formed part of the corporation’s Royal Wedding coverage.

The Mirror reports that during a Q&A session, the former Gogglebox star said: “I can’t announce anything yet but let’s just say the end of the year is going to be great fun.”

Was she talking about Strictly? Or just a return to I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp? The former Jungle Queen won the show back in 2016 and hosted the ITV2 spin-off last year. We’ll have to wait and see.

Mark Labbett

Mark Labbett – more affectionately known as The Beast on ITV teatime favourite The Chase – has also been rumoured.

Last year, during an episode of The Chase, he had to answer a question about Strictly. Afterwards, host Bradley Walsh asked him if he’d want to do the show himself. “I’d love to,” he replied. “Have they got anyone tall enough for me to dance with?”

Josh Cuthbert

According to The Sun, Union J star Josh Cuthbert has been lined up to take part in this upcoming series.

A source told the paper: “Josh has caught the eyes of producers and they’re seeing if he could take part. He could easily be a fan favourite. He’s young, in good shape and can dance. He’d be a strong signing.”

Strictly is certainly partial to a former X Factor star or two – both Alexandra Burke and Aston Merrygold competed on the show last year.

Alex Scott

Former England star Alex Scott is one of the other names being rumoured for Strictly this year. The World Cup pundit and former player has already had a turn or two around the floor – she was one of the celebs who took part in Strictly Come Dancing for Sport Relief.

She also won Bear Grylls: Mission Survive back in 2016 so clearly isn’t afraid of a challenge…

Vick Hope

The Radio DJ, who currently hosts Capital FM’s breakfast show with Roman Kemp, was also the backstage presenter on The Voice Kids earlier this year.

The 28-year-old’s previous presenting credits also include Carnage on Sky1 alongside Lethal Bizzle and Freddie Flintoff, hosting news bulletins on MTV and being an entertainment reporter for ITN.

Catherine Tyldesley

The Coronation Street star told RadioTimes.com that she only has nine weeks left on the cobbles before leaving the soap.

Speaking about bowing out of the show after seven years, she said, “It feels like I’ve got fire in my belly and I’m ready to see what the world has to offer.”

Both Georgia May Foote and Natalie Gumede took part in Strictly shortly after leaving the show and Catherine was heavily-rumoured as being next to follow in their sparkly footsteps.

However, she has now taken to Twitter and flat-out denied that she’s taking part this year:

Guys- I’m not doing @bbcstrictly – I ADORE the show. And maybe one day! But to put an end to constant rumours – I’m not involved this year. But as always can’t wait to watch it!! My total fave!! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 — Cath Tyldesley (@Cath_Tyldesley) August 3, 2018

Liam Charles

When we asked the former Great British Bake Off contestant and presenter of Bake Off: the Professionals whether he would like to do Strictly Come Dancing, he said: “That would be so sick.

“My mum and my nan love that show, that would be hilarious,” he added. Come on BBC – Make. This. Happen.

Amanda Holden

If the Britain’s Got Talent judge has a gap in her schedule this autumn, judge Craig Revel Horwood would like to see her on the Strictly dance floor. Although it looks like Amanda has other ideas.

When Craig asked if Amanda would consider it, she said, “It’s too much hard work and I’d never see my children.” So, erm, we’ll take that as a no then…

Chris Kamara

Sports presenter Chris Kamara is no stranger to the world of Strictly Come Dancing – he took part in the Sport Relief charity special earlier this year. Then, in April, he appeared to confirm he was going to take part in series 16 of the BBC show.

Speaking to Ben Shepherd, he was asked if he’d got the Strictly bug from taking part in the Sport Relief episode. “I think I have,” Chris said. “Sky have given me time off and I’m going to do the show.” When Ben clarified: “What, you’re actually going to be on Strictly?” Chris responded: “Yes, I think I am.”

Although we should caveat this by saying Chris made these comments on April 1st – aka April Fools’ Day…

Anneka Rice

Iconic 80s TV star Anneka Rice is reportedly being lined up to take part in Strictly Come Dancing this year, according to The Sun.

Allegedly, Anneka was allegedly “in talks” with Strictly producers a few months ago. But will she be on the line-up when it’s confirmed this autumn?

Chelsea Halfpenny

We recently asked Casualty star Chelsea Halfpenny whether there was any truth to the rumours that she was going to be on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

“I know, I read that!” Chelsea said of the reports. “I mean, I always say ‘never say never’ but I just have to mention that I am not as light on my feet as my auntie – I don’t think I would have the success that she had!”

Chelsea’s aunt is Jill Halfpenny – the soap and drama star who went on to win Strictly’s second series back in 2004. “She is definitely the dancer in the family,” adds Chelsea.

Read more about what Chelsea had to say about Strictly here – including the dance lessons she’s recently been having!

Montana Brown

Former Love Island star Montana Brown has thrown her hat into the Strictly ring. Asked in a Superdrug magazine interview about starring in more reality shows, she said: “The only other one I’d do is Strictly, as I’m a terrible dancer and I’d love to learn properly.”

John Bercow

After the odds for House of Commons Speaker John Bercow having to step down from his position were slashed, so were his odds of taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Bookies are currently offering 16/1 for John to be part of the line-up for series 16 of the BBC1 entertainment show. His wife Sally Bercow has already taken part in reality TV after being on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2011.

Lizzy Yarnold

Double Winter Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold is reportedly being lined up to take part on the show this year.

According to the Daily Mail, a source said: “She has always admired the show but has never had a chance to consider it because of training. She has just made history in becoming the first Briton to win back-to-back Winter Olympic golds. She likes making history and being the first Winter Olympian on Strictly would be another great accolade.

“She has met the show’s bosses and looks to be lined up. She is a secret boogier and would love to learn to dance.”

Watch this space!

Steph McGovern

Strictly Come Dancing certainly have a penchant for BBC Breakfast presenters. Susanna Reid, Carol Kirkwood, Naga Munchetty and Bill Turnbull have all taken part in the show over the years, and business reporter Steph McGovern’s stock is certainly rising as she now also hosts Watchdog and Shop Well for Less.

During the last series of Strictly, Steph was also spotted in the live audience of the show so she’s clearly a fan.

Coleen Rooney

Wayne’s wife Coleen has already been heavily rumoured by the tabloid press this year. It was reported in April that she was initially in the mix for last year’s show, but was replaced by Holby City actress Chizzy Akudolu after finding out she was pregnant with her fourth son. A source told The Mirror: “This would be one of Strictly’s biggest ­signings ever. And it would be a ratings ­sensation.”

Professor Alice Roberts

Professor Alice Roberts previously revealed that she had made the Strictly Come Dancing shortlist twice in the past, but had sadly failed to make the final cut.

She previously said: “I’d do it like a shot. It’s all incredibly secret. The first time, I met a producer who quizzed me about my dance prowess, which is zero. I failed Grade One ballet, which I don’t think anyone else ever has. The second time my agent was simply told I was shortlisted. So excited each time. But then… no. Devastating.”

In a more recent chat with Radio Times, we asked Alice if she had heard anything this year and whether it was going to be third time lucky. “Oh my God, I don’t know,” she said. “I haven’t heard anything. I’ll keep my fingers crossed!”

Richard Hammond

Could The Hamster be swapping four wheels for a Foxtrot? The former Top Gear presenter and current Grand Tour host would certainly be a coup signing for the Beeb, and Richard was even spotted in the Strictly audience during last year’s show. If Clarkson can host Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Hammond can definitely do lycra.

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill is no stranger to being asked to do Strictly Come Dancing. Back in 2016, the decorated Olympic champion said she had previously “been asked to do it a few times”.

“I love watching it, I really love the programme, but I’m not sure,” she said. “I would be terrible. I’m not ready for Strictly. I’ll stick to my cycle and a bit of running here and there, I think.”

Saying she’s “not ready” sounds to us like more of a case of when not if…

Diana Vickers

Former X Factor contestant Diana Vickers certainly fits the mould of being a Strictly Come Dancing contestant. With Alexandra Burke and Aston Merrygold both taking part in series 15 of Strictly last year, the show bosses clearly aren’t averse to X Factor alumni.

But the key reason why we could be seeing Diana on the dance floor? Prior to signing up to Strictly, Alexandra had worked with Craig Revel Horwood in the stage version of Sister Act.

And who was the choreographer on Diana’s recent theatre production of Son of a Preacher Man? Why, Craig Revel Horwood of course!

Les Dennis

This isn’t the most enthusiastic response to the question we’ve ever heard, but when Les Dennis was quizzed on Sunday Brunch about whether he’d be up for doing Strictly, he replied, “When I was doing Coronation Street I was approached but we weren’t allowed to do it, we had a policy. I wouldn’t mind doing it, I always like a challenge.”

Shayne Ward

It was announced back in November that Shayne would be leaving the role of Aiden Connor in a dramatic storyline. Similar to Catherine and Les, Corrie actors aren’t allowed to take part in the show while they’re on the cobbles, but now he’s a free man could he be eyed up for Strictly series 15?

Bonnie Langford

#dancemom A post shared by Davood Ghadami (@therealdavood) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

Much like hooking in a BBC Breakfast presenter nearly every year, it’s become something of a rite of passage to have one of the cast of EastEnders crossing the road from the soap’s Elstree studio to Strictly.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com while he was doing Strictly last year, Davood Ghadmi, who plays Bonnie Langford’s on-screen son, said of her potentially doing the show: “I think it’d be wonderful – she’d be brilliant. She’s not got experience of ballroom so much, but she loves dance and she’s so capable and she’s taught me a few stretches.

“But she’s just a great personality as well and I think the public would love her. She knows her onions when it comes to the dances as well and she knows how to perform. She’s a great entertainer.”

After the incredible success of 59-year-old Debbie McGee on the show last year, could 53-year-old Bonnie be about to do the same?

Brendan Sheerin

The Coach Trip star seemed to drop a big hint back in March when he addressed @BBCStrictly directly on Twitter saying he was ‘Glitterball ready’.

Does this mean he’s in the mix for this year’s series? We flipping well hope so.

Tom Daley

The British diver has been tipped by the bookies to make his reality TV debut on Strictly later this year: In early August, some outlets had him at 7/4 to appear on the series.

Tom is reportedly a fan of the show, and was spotted in the audience cheering on Team GB teammate Louis Smith in 2012. That said, he was widely rumoured to feature in 2013 series, too, and that never came to pass…

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn