Despite the harrowing circumstances in which they found themselves, the pair fell in love and, against all odds, their relationship lasted a lifetime.

Jonah Hauer-King stars as young Lale, with screen legend Harvey Keitel playing him in his older years, while Anna Próchniak portrays Gita.

But who stars alongside them? And where have you seen them before?

Read on for a rundown of the The Tattooist of Auschwitz cast.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz cast

Jonah Hauer-King as young Lale Sokolov

Harvey Keitel as modern day Lale

Anna Próchniak as Gita Fuhrmannova

Melanie Lynskey as Heather Morris

Jonas Nay as Stefan Baretzki

Olivia Popica as Nadya

Mili Eshet as Ivana

Tallulah Haddon as Hanna

Gonny Gaakeer as Naomi

Yali Topol Margalith as Cilka

Ilan Galkoff as Aaron

Avital Lvova as Marta

Phénix Brossard as Leon

Marcel Sabat as Tomas

Matthias Zera as Dr Schumann

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the actors before, read on.

Jonah Hauer-King plays young Lale Sokolov

Jonah Hauer-King as Lali Sokolov. Sky

Who is Lale Sokolov? A Jewish man from Slovakia who was working as a department store manager in Bratislava when World War II began. Lale was transported to Auschwitz in April 1942, where he became one of the camp tattooists tasked with inking ID numbers onto his fellow prisoners. That is how his met his future wife, Gita.

Where have I seen Jonah Hauer-King before? You may recognise him from The Little Mermaid and World on Fire.

Harvey Keitel plays modern day Lale Sokolov

Harvey Keitel plays modern day Lale Sokolov. Martin Mlaka / Sky UK

Where do we find modern day Lale Sokolov? He first meets Heather 60 years later when he is in his 80s and living in Melbourne. Lale wants to share his incredible life story following the recent death of Gita, who he misses tremendously. Lale remains haunted by his time in Auschwitz.

Where have I seen Harvey Keitel before? His extensive career has seen multiple collaborations with director Martin Scorsese, including Taxi Driver. He's also appeared in Bugsy, Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs and Bad Lieutenant.

Anna Próchniak plays Gita Fuhrmannova

Anna Próchniak plays Gita Fuhrmannova. Sky

Who is Gita Fuhrmannova? A Jewish woman who is also being held prisoner in Auschwitz, where she meets Lale. Her love for him "sustains her" and is the "foundation of a relationship that will stand the test of time".

Where have I seen Anna Próchniak before? She has appeared in The Innocents, Warsaw 44 and Baptiste.

Melanie Lynskey plays Heather Morris

Melanie Lynskey plays Heather Morris. Sky

Who is Heather Morris? The author of The Tattooist of Auschwitz. When we meet her, she's not a published author and working at a medical centre. Heather also isn't Jewish, but Lale entrusts her to tell his story.

Where have I seen Melanie Lynskey before? You might have watched her in Two and a Half Men, Yellowjackets, The Last of Us, Mrs America, Candy, Togetherness, Heavenly Creatures and I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore, among others.

Jonas Nay plays Stefan Baretzki

Jonas Nay plays Stefan Baretzki. Sky

Who is Stefan Baretzki? A Nazi SS guard who both "torments and idolises Lale". Stefan helps facilitate meetings between Lale and Gita, but he also enjoys threatening to expose their relationship. He had an unhappy childhood on account of his violent father.

Where have I seen Jonas Nay before? He is best known for Deutschland 83 and its sequels.

Olivia Popica plays Nadya

Olivia Popica as Nadya in Auschwitz. Sky

Who is Nadya? A Romani woman who lives in Lale's block. Over time, the pair develop a friendship.

Where have I seen Olivia Popica before? She has appeared in Tyrant, Riveria, Informer and Liaison.

Mili Eshet plays Ivana and Tallulah Haddon plays Hanna

Mili Eshet plays Ivana and Tallulah Haddon plays Hanna. Sky

Who are Ivana (M) and Hanna (R)? Two Slovakian women who are Gita's closest friends in the camp. They work in the clothing warehouse and smuggle out items for the black market.

Where have I seen Mili Eshet and Tallulah Haddon before? The former appeared in Sovietzka and Barren. Haddon's credits include The Last Duel and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Gonny Gaakeer plays Naomi

Gonny Gaakeer plays Naomi. Sky

Who is Naomi? She is housed in Gita's block. The two women team up to help one of their fellow inmates give birth.

Where have I seen Gonny Gaakeer before? She has appeared in Moffenme, Het glazen hui, Dankert & Dankert and Nieuwe tijde.

Yali Topol Margalith plays Cilka

Yali Topol Margalith plays Cilka. Sky

Who is Cilka? Also Slovakian, she arrives at the camp aged 16 and is put to work in the administration block.

Where have I seen Yali Topol Margalith before? This is her first on-screen role.

Avital Lvova plays Marta

Anna Próchniak as Gita Furman in Auschwitz. Sky

Who is Marta? Another Auschwitz inmate. She is tasked with maintaining order and discipline in Gita's block, keeping a close eye on all those housed there.

Where have I seen Avital Lvova before? Her CV includes The Power and Treason.

Additional cast includes:

Ilan Galkoff (Good Omens) as Aaron - an 18 year old Slovakian who Lale meets before being taken to Auschwitz, where they become blockmates.

- an 18 year old Slovakian who Lale meets before being taken to Auschwitz, where they become blockmates. Phénix Brossard (Departure) as Leon - a young gay man who Lale personally chooses to be a tattooist.

a young gay man who Lale personally chooses to be a tattooist. Marcel Sabat (Tent) as Tomas - when he discovers his pregnant wife has been killed, he tries to escape the camp.

- when he discovers his pregnant wife has been killed, he tries to escape the camp. Matthias Zera (Storm of Love) as Dr Schumann - he gives Lale medicine for Gita, but Lale must do something harrowing for him in return.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Sign up for Sky TV here.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW.