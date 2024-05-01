Senna will cover the Brazilian driver’s life and racing career up to his tragic accident at the San Marino Grand Prix 30 years ago.

The eight-part series will start at Ayrton Senna's career debut, when the driver first moved to England to compete on the F1600 in 1981. He went on to claim three world championships and 41 race wins between 1984 and 1994.

As well as his career, the series is expected to follow his personal struggles and relationships.

More like this

But when exactly is it set to land? Read on for everything you need to know.

Senna is set to land on Netflix later in 2024.

The series has been in development since 2020. In a statement at the time, Netflix said: “The project will give fans the chance to cross the finish line not with Senna, but with Beco or Becão, the driver's affectionate nicknames among friends and family.

"More than just remembering remarkable moments in his career, the miniseries is an invitation to explore the personality and family relationships of the three-time Formula 1 champion.

“Senna has deeply embodied the willingness of Brazilian people to get ahead in life – and speeded up the hearts of young people, adults and children around the world."

“It is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that only a few people know about him. The Senna family is committed in making this project something totally unique and unprecedented,” Viviane Senna, Ayrton Senna's older sister, said about the project.

Maria Angela de Jesus, director of original international productions at Netflix in Brazil, added: “Senna started his journey in São Paulo and conquered the world, we are honoured to take his inspiring journey to all his fans, wherever they are. Ayrton Senna has a legacy that spans generations and boundaries.”

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Senna cast: Who stars alongside Gabriel Leone?

Gabriel Leone. Kevin Winter/GA / Getty Images.

Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone will lead the cast in the titular role. He is no stranger to motorsports projects, and is best known for his role in the 2023 film Ferrari.

Meanwhile, Pâmela Tomé will star as Xuxa, Senna's TV star girlfriend, Matt Mella will appear as rival driver Alain Prost, and Patrick Kennedy will play McLaren team principal Ron Dennis.

Gabriel Louchard will also appear as Brazilian sports announcer Galvão Bue, Kaya Scodelario will star as Laura, a journalist, Alice Wegmann will play Senna's first wife Lilian Vasconcelos, and Camila Márdila will star as Senna's sister Vivianne Senna.

Is there a trailer for Netflix's Senna?

Yes, a first trailer has landed, and it gives fans a first look at an epic racing sequence.

The footage recreates Senna's victory at the 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix in Interlagos, following a difficult race where he was mostly stuck in sixth gear.

Watch below:

Senna will arrive in 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.