It also features in its cast stars such as Ozark's Tom Pelphrey and The Good Place's William Jackson Harper, but who do they all play and where might you have seen them before?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of A Man in Full.

A Man in Full cast: Who stars in the Netflix drama?

Here are the main cast members and characters in A Man in Full. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Here's a full list of the central cast for A Man in Full:

Jeff Daniels as Charlie Croker

Diane Lane as Martha Croker

Lucy Liu as Joyce Newman

Tom Pelphrey as Raymond Peepgrass

Sarah Jones as Serena Croker

William Jackson Harper as Wes Jordan

Aml Ameen as Roger White

Jon Michael Hill as Conrad Hensley

Chanté Adams as Jill Hensley

Jeff Daniels plays Charlie Croker

Jeff Daniels as Charlie Croker in A Man in Full. Netflix

Who is Charlie Croker? Charlie is real estate mogul and former college football star who suddenly finds himself facing bankruptcy, and is determined to defend his empire.

What else has Jeff Daniels been in? Daniels is best known for his roles in films such as Speed, Dumb and Dumber, 101 Dalmatians, The Hours, Good Night, And Good Luck, Looper, Steve Jobs and The Martian, as well as series including The Newsroom, The Comey Rule and American Rust.

Diane Lane plays Martha Croker

Diane Lane as Martha Croker in A Man in Full. Mark Hill/Netflix

Who is Martha Croker? Martha is Charlie's ex-wife.

What else has Diane Lane been in? Lane is known for her roles in films such as The Outsiders, Chaplin, Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun, Jumper, Inside Out, Trumbo and Tully, as well as for playing Martha Kent in the DCEU. She has also had roles in series including House of Cards, Extrapolations and Feud: Bette and Joan.

Lucy Liu plays Joyce Newman

Lucy Liu as Joyce in A Man in Full. Mark Hill/Netflix

Who is Joyce Newman? Joyce is Martha's friend and the founder of a clean beauty company.

What else has Lucy Liu been in? Liu has starred in films including Charlie's Angels, Chicago, Kill Bill Vol 1 and 2, Lucky Number Slevin, Kung Fu Panda and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as well as series such as Ally McBeal, Maya & Miguel, Elementary.

Tom Pelphrey plays Raymond Peepgrass

Tom Pelphrey as Raymond Peepgrass in A Man in Full. Mark Hill/Netflix

Who is Raymond Peepgrass? Raymond is a lowly loan officer dealing with both personal and professional chaos, who is desperate for respect and status.

What else has Tom Pelphrey been in? Pelphrey has starred in series including The Guiding Light, As the World Turns, Banshee, Iron Fist, Ozark, Outer Range, and Love & Death, as well as films such as Mank and She Said.

Sarah Jones plays Serena Croker

Christian Clemenson as Stroock, Sarah Jones as Serena Croker and Evan Roe as Wally Croker in A Man in Full. Mark Hill/Netflix

Who is Serena Croker? Serena is Charlie's second and current wife.

What else has Sarah Jones been in? Jones is known for her roles in series including Huff, Big Love, Sons of Anarchy, Vegas, The Path, Damnation and For All Mankind.

William Jackson Harper plays Wes Jordan

William Jackson Harper as Wes Jordan in A Man in Full. Mark Hill/Netflix

Who is Wes Jordan? Wes is the incumbent mayor of Atlanta, who is up for reelection.

What else has William Jackson Harper been in? Harper is perhaps best known for playing Chidi in The Good Place, while he has also starred in series and films including The Electric Company, Patterson, Midsommar, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Love Life and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Aml Ameen plays Roger White

Aml Ameen as Roger White in A Man in Full. Mark Hill/Netflix

Who is Roger White? Roger is an attorney for Croker Industries who ends up representing Conrad.

What else has Aml Ameen been in? Ameen has previously had roles in The Bill, Silent Witness, Harry's Law, The Butler, The Maze Runner, Sense8, I May Destroy You, Dead Shot and Rustin, among other series and films.

Jon Michael Hill plays Conrad Hensley

Jon Michael Hill as Conrad Hensley in A Man in Full. Netflix

Who is Conrad Hensley? Conrad is a hardworking employee of Croker Industries who finds himself in front of a judge and facing jail time following an incident with a police officer.

What else has Jon Michael Hill been in? Hill has previously appeared in Detroit 187, Widows, Elementary and 61st Street, among other shows and films.

Chanté Adams plays Jill Hensley

Jon Michael Hill as Conrad and Chanté Adams as Jill in A Man in Full. Mark Hill/Netflix

Who is Jill Hensley? Jill is Charlie’s executive assistant who is married to Conrad and pregnant with their first child.

What else has Chanté Adams been in? Adams has previously appeared in Good Girls Get High, Bad Hair, The Photograph, A Journal for Jordan and A League of Their Own.

