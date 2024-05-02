While the details about the Doctor's new figure have remained strictly under wraps, we do know it will form part of a specially created 'Whoniverse-themed set', and sit alongside the TARDIS.

Plus, we've been treated to a few behind-the-scenes images of Gatwa working with the Madame Tussauds team to get his body measurements, head mould, and eye colours just right.

Ncuti Gatwa. Madame Tussauds

After the announcement was made, Gatwa said: "I’m very excited to be joining the iconic lineup at Madame Tussauds London. The process was amazing to witness, I can’t wait to see the final result."

Steve Blackburn, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London added: "Doctor Who has been loved by millions around the globe for over 60 years. We all have our favourite Doctor and we're beyond thrilled to see Ncuti Gatwa bring this next chapter to a new generation, and his star power to Madame Tussauds London.

"We can't wait for Whovians – old and new – to get up close and ‘meet’ the Time Lord in his latest form."

Madame Tussauds certainly has a close history with the sci-fi series. In 1970, the attraction appeared in the classic episode Spearhead from Space, and in 1980, Tom Baker became the first Time Lord to be made into a waxwork.

This tradition has continued into the present day, with the most recent Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, getting her own figure in 2018. But now, it's time for the latest regeneration to have a turn, so here's everything you need to know about the attraction.

When can I see Ncuti Gatwa at Madame Tussauds London?

We don't know the official date yet for Ncuti Gatwa's arrival at Madame Tussauds, instead we've just been promised "summer 2024."

How to get Madame Tussauds London tickets

You can buy tickets right from the official Madame Tussauds website from £33 per person – £48 for a fast track ticket.

Or, if you want to combine your Madame Tussauds visit with the likes of the London Eye, Cadbury World or theme parks like Thorpe Park and LEGOLAND, you might want to take a look at the Merlin Pass or read our guide on what is the Merlin Annual Pass?

