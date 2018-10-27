Linda takes her wedding ring off as EastEnders’ Carter marriage collapses

There’s another nail in the coffin for the Carters’ marriage in EastEnders when Linda removes her wedding ring in a symbolic gesture that seems to confirm she and jailed husband Mick are over for good.

In the episode airing on Tuesday 6 November, the fractured family are falling apart as Linda continues to insist Mick is guilty of shooting Stuart Highway and refuses to visit him in prison, despite his efforts to contact her.

Tina and Halfway attempt to convince L she’s got it wrong and to give her other half a chance, but she’s not having it. Proving she’s serious, defiant Linda takes off her wedding ring and discards it, shocking the clan as they fear she really has turned her back on her beloved…

With his wife rejecting him, will Mick lose all hope behind bars and spiral into self-destruction, having already got involved in prison politics by getting into fights and crossing fearsome top dog Fraser?

Or is Linda secretly playing a risky long game with Stuart, fooling him and the rest of the world she has disowned Mick and believes the horrid Highway’s version of events in order to lull him into a false sense of security and elicit a confession that he shot himself and is framing his old mate?

