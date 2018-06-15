Coronation Street: Peter dumps Toyah – what next for the rest of Weatherfield now baby Susie secret is out?

The big secret about baby Susie Barlow is finally out in Coronation Street following an emotional confession from Toyah Battersby to partner Peter Barlow that Eva Price and the late Aidan Connor are her real parents, and their baby with a surrogate died months ago.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly the bombshells from tonight, Friday 15 June, came as a huge shock to Peter who promptly dumped his other half for her unforgivable betrayals. Toyah’s ill-advised plan to raise the baby pregnant Eva – at the time – didn’t want was bound to end in tears, and there were rivers of them as she begged forgiveness knowing she was about to hand Susie over to her real mum and her own baby dream was shattered.

But the collapse of Peter and Toyah’s romance is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of consequences of little Susie’s true parentage coming to light – it’s a proper game changer for the future of the status quo on the cobbles and the ripple effect will be felt by half of Weatherfield.

Here’s a rundown of what we know, what we predict, and what we hope might happen next in the fallout of Eva getting her baby girl back…

Eva on the run with Susie to escape a Connor custody battle?

Next week the Connor clan discover Susie is Aidan’s daughter and Johnny announces he’ll fight for custody of his grandchild. Gripped by grief, the Connor patriarch will pull out all the stops to keep a final reminder of his tragic son in the family, but Eva’s maternal instinct proved too strong to resist so expect a barnstorming baby battle ahead. It gets dirty quickly as Adam Barlow suggests to Eva they fake a DNA report pretending he is Susie’s father to stop any Connor claims on the kid. Whatever happens, Catherine Tyldesley is bowing out soon as Eva and we’d be very surprised if she didn’t have Susie strapped in the carseat of a Streetcars cab when she departs – maybe on the run to escape her daughter’s father’s family?

Peter turns to ex-wife Leanne as Nick returns?

Leanne was the voice of reason, and of doom, tonight as she berated her sisters for their deceit. It’s not unfeasible to think she’ll end up comforting ex-husband Peter in the wake of Toyah’s preposterous pact and he swaps sisters and the pair end up back in each other’s arms – surely Peter and Lee are the 21st century Ken and Deirdre, on a constant merry-go-round of an on/off relationship that’s written the stars? Add to this the prospect of Nick Tilsley returning, confirmed as later this summer, and you’ve got a classic Corrie love triangle reignited. And it’s all Toyah’s fault.

Peter driven back to the booze?

Toyah’s lame claim as to why she lied about Jacqui the surrogate’s miscarriage in the first place was that she overheard him at an AA meeting saying how the prospect of a new baby was the only thing keeping him on the wagon. So she thought she’d persuade her secretly pregnant stepsister to hide away in a remote cottage, pop out her unplanned kid and hand it over to Ms Battersby, with no one any the wiser. Are we to assume Peter’s mourning for the chlid he lost, and being forced to give up Susie, will push him back to alcohol addiction?

The Rovers under new management

A wider implication of Peter and Toyah’s split is what it means for the future of the Rovers Return. The pair’s era as landlord and lady is seemingly over – unless they fancy still working alongside each other which will be beyond awkward. Rumours suggest posh cad Henry Newton is set to return and put an offer in when the place goes on the market, much to the locals’ disgust as he plans to turn it into a swanky cocktail bar and offers ex-girlfriend Gemma Winter the landlady gig. That could be comedy gold, but with Jim McDonald making a comeback soon we’ve got our fingers crossed for him and Liz to run it side by side. The Rovers just doesn’t feel right without Liz in charge.

Simon’s bad behaviour gets worse

Keep your eye on young Simon Barlow – Peter’s son started playing up when he felt neglected because of the new baby, and almost rumbled Toyah and Eva’s plan only to be made to look like the bad guy to deflect suspicion. Now the truth is out he’s bound to get even angrier at the world and fall deeper under the bad influence of naughty mate Tyler and his gang. Toyah should be very scared of her sort-of-stepson’s reprisals for wrecking everything, for a little guy he’s got a big temper when pushed – just ask Leanne.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.