Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals UK 2020: today’s top offers for the final day of Black Friday sales

Black Friday may have been and gone, but Amazon’s deals continue for Cyber Monday as the biggest sales long weekend of the year rounds off. There have been countless deals in the build-up over recent weeks, and there are plenty more to get excited about for Cyber Monday deals.

Despite having an Amazon-exclusive deals event for Amazon Prime Day relatively recently, the retail giant went all out for Black Friday weekend – and still has plenty more great deals in store for Cyber Monday. The full Black Friday Week event ends with Cyber Monday (30th November), so you’ve still got time to grab a bargain – but do be quick about it, the best deals are selling out fast.

Famous for offering some impressive discounts on its own products as well as on a huge range across every category, Amazon has plenty to offer. The biggest selling product for 2019 was the Echo Dot, with over 40,000 units purchased in total.

Over the weekend, we saw discounts once again on the product range, including the new 4th generation Echo Dot, so this may well be the case again this year. Other top ten bestsellers to look out for on Amazon last year included the Fire TV Stick and Nintendo Switch – both we’ve seen on offer so far already. You can currently bag yourself two Fire TV Stick Lite for just £35 (a total saving of £25).

Some of the stand-out deals we’ve been keeping an eye on include the (2020) Fitbit Versa 3 with a 10% discount for the first time. There’s also been Apple AirPods Pro reduced to £198 (save £51 or 20%) as well as up to 35% off the Apple Watch Series 5.

Deals are constantly changing, with items selling out or being added into the mix all the time. We advise snapping up something you’ve got your eye on if you see it on offer, especially if it’s a limited Deal of the Day offer. It’s best to buy early as there’s no guarantee it will be back again if you miss it. However, only do this on products you are already interested in buying, don’t feel pressured into buying something you don’t need just because it’s on offer. You’re not saving money if you waste it on something you won’t use.

Having said that, if you buy something on a whim and regret it later, you can always send it back as Amazon has extended its returns until 31st January for purchases made between 1st October and 31st December, which includes Cyber Monday.

Our experts are constantly scouring the net for the best deals and are updating our content to bring you the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals. We’ve also been tracking prices of popular products so you can be sure you’re getting genuine deals for a fair price.

If you’d prefer to check in on the prices for yourself, you can download the Chrome toolbar extension CamelCamelCamel, which will show you the price history of an Amazon product. Lower down in this article, we’ve listed more tips with ways to help you stay alert to Black Friday and Cyber Monday scams or prices that are too good to be true.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 deals

Below, we’ve picked out the top offers from a huge range of Amazon Cyber Monday deals to help narrow down your search. With everything from smartwatches to kitchen appliances currently on offer, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve also added a section of links covering everything from tech, TVs and gifts at the end of this article, so have a scroll to see even more Amazon Cyber Monday offers.

Fitbit Versa 3 | £199.99 now £179 (save £20.99 or 10%)

We’re really pleased to see the new Fitbit Versa 3 on sale for the very first time. This is one of Fitbit’s latest models, released earlier in 2020, so we weren’t expecting to see it discounted. Right now you can save £20.99, which is 10% off. And there’s more good news for smartwatch fans, as another 2020 Fitbit release is also seeing a 10% discount – the Fitbit Sense is now £30 cheaper (was £299, now £269).

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron 27cm Oval Casserole Dish | £230 now £184 (save £46 or 20%)

Serving 4-6 people, this is the perfect family-size pot. It is suitable for use in the oven, grill and all hobs (including induction), dishwasher safe and has a newly-designed tight-fitting lid to lock in moisture. Now with 20% off, this Le Creuset dish is £184. Down from £230, that’s a saving of over

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron 27cm Oval Casserole Dish | £230 £184 (save £46 or 20%)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £49.99 now £29.99 (save £20 or 40%)

On Amazon Prime Day, we saw limited-time Fire TV Stick discounts. However, just like in their early Black Friday sale, we’re now seeing all three Fire TV Sticks on offer, including the premium 4K model, as well as the Fire TV Cube. Head to our Amazon Fire TV Stick Black Friday deals page to compare the differences between each model. Or, for something different, Roku’s range of streaming players are also on sale for 30% less.

And if you want to upgrade all the TVs in the house, Amazon is also offering even more money off when you buy two or more. The offer is across all of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks and it means two of the Fire TV Stick Lite will now cost you just £35. That’s an additional £5 saving on top of already decent 33% discount.

Echo Dot 4th gen | £49.99 now £28.99 (save £21 or 42%)

That’s right, the brand new Echo Dot generation is already seeing a discount – and no small one either with 40% off at £28.99. The still-popular 3rd gen Dot is seeing an even better price, available at £18.99 with a whopping 53% off. If you’ve never used Amazon Music Unlimited before, new customers can also get 6 months completely free with an Echo Dot order – so Alexa will be ready to stream music as soon as you unpack.

Echo Show 8 | £119.99 now £59.99 (save £60 or 50%)

Yes, Alexa is no longer a disembodied voice – the Echo now comes with a screen, allowing you to make video calls, stream film and TV, and display photos all with the sound of your voice. Better yet, the device is on offer, with 21% off at £49.99. The smaller Echo Show 5 also has a discount, with £40 off at £39.99.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) | £159 now £124.37 (save £34.63 or 22%)

The 2nd gen AirPods have been on sale for a while at Amazon. The slightly more expensive Apple AirPods Pro also gives you noise-cancelling and a customisable fit, however, it’s been more difficult to get your hands on these at Amazon after they were reduced to £199. Luckily, there are now back in stock with an extra £1 knocked off for good measure. Now with a saving of £51, Apple AirPods Pro are £198 at Amazon.

NOW TV Smart Stick with 1-month Entertainment Pass, 1-month Sky Cinema Pass + Sky Sports Day Pass | £29.99 now £19.85 (save £10.14 or 34%)

Sky’s NOW TV stick is ideal for anyone without a smart TV. It allows you to access streaming and catch-up services such as NOW TV, Netflix, and BBC iPlayer on your big screen. It’s also a fantastic deal, with Amazon also chucking in several passes with your NOW TV stick, which altogether would usually cost £56.96.

Oral-B Genius 9000 electric toothbrush | £299.99 now £77.99 (save £222 or 74%)

Oral-B

With six brushing modes and a pressure sensor, this Oral-B electric toothbrush lets you know when you’re brushing too hard. There’s a whole range of Oral-B brushes in the Amazon Black Friday sale right now, but this has a hefty 74% off. Shop the rest of the Oral-B offers at Amazon.

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner Powered Lift-Away with Anti Hair Wrap Technology | £329.99 now £229 (save £100.99 or 31%)

Amazon

Vacuum cleaners are among the hottest products in the Black Friday sale – Amazon had a different model with a bit more off, but that’s now sold out. This Shark upright vacuum cleaner has £100 off if you’re after another option. The anti-hair tech is much appreciated right now too, as we’re spending more time at home. It’s worth it for that feature alone.

Kenwood KMix Stand Mixer | £429.99 now £309 (save £120.99 or 28%)

If you’ve just watched the Bake Off and are keen to upgrade your kitchen kit, you may be interested in the huge savings on the Kenwood KMix stand mixer at Amazon. It comes with the trademark K-beater, a dough hook, glass bowl, and removable splash guard (just in case you’re as messy as GBBO’s Laura). If you want to do more with the mixer, there are also ten further optional attachments compatible with the stylish mixer, including one for pasting making. The Kenwood KMix was £429.99 and while it did go as low as £299, a £120 saving is still not to be sniffed at.

Kenwood KMix Stand Mixer | £429.99 £309 (save £120.99 or 28%)

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm | £499 now £399 (save £100 or 20%)

The Apple Watch Series 5 is seeing decent discounts at Amazon right now – some of these also popped up briefly last week, so we’re glad they’re back. The Series 5 model can stream your favourite music, make calls and is Apple Pay compatible – just to name a few features. If it’s a smartwatch you’re after, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen this Black Friday. Certain models in the Fitbit range are also seeing discounts at Amazon if you want to compare.

Panasonic TX-65HX580BZ 65-Inch 4K TV | £899 now £679 (save £220 or 24%)

There are quite a few TV deals available on Amazon, so if you’re looking to upgrade just in time to binge The Crown in glorious 4K, now could be a good time to browse. There’s up to 15% off LG TVs, up to £140 off Samsung TVs and 25% off Panasonic. LG and Panasonic are among the top three most popular TV brands in the UK, according to Statista. You can currently save £220 (or 24%) on Panasonic TX-65HX580BZ 65-Inch 4K TV at Amazon which works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

instax mini 9 with 10 shots | £74.99 now £56.99 (save £18 or 24%)

The instax mini 9 makes a really fun Christmas present, and it’s currently on sale for 24% less than usual at Amazon. You can snap away and your shots will print out immediately, making it ideal for keepsakes or making collages. This instax mini 9 comes with a pack of 10 shots. The classic film is coloured with white borders, but you can also order a whole range of fun film packs for the instax, including monochrome.

instax mini 9 with 10 shots | £74.99 £56.99 (save £18 or 24%)

GoPro HERO 9 | £420.19 now £379.99 (save £40 or 10%)

The HERO 9 GoPro camera is waterproof and has front and back screens. It can shoot videos in 5K Ultra HD and take 20MP photos. You can also use the camera as a webcam and for live streaming. You can also get the earlier HERO 7 model for £199.99.

Buy GoPro HERO 9 | £420.19 £379.99 (save £40 or 10%)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | £599.99 now £499.00 (save £100 or 17%)

Having only been released last month, £100 off this top-of-the-range 5G phone is as good as it gets. Features include a 6.5-inch display, 5G, a triple-camera rear set-up and super fast charging. If you’re looking for something cheaper, try this Samsung Galaxy A21s offer. Marketed as a more affordable choice compared to the premium S20 range, the Samsung Galaxy A21s is now only £139. That’s a saving of £41, down from the usual price of £179.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | £599.99 £499.00 (save £100 or 17%)

De’Longhi Eletta Fully Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | £829 now £570.10 (save £260 or 31%)

The De’Longhi Eletta Coffee Machine is fully automated, so fresh coffee is just a button press away. The coffee length is customisable to suit you and there is a memory function so the machine will remember how you like your drinks. It even has various cleaning and descaling modes to make the tedious task of cleaning it a little more bearable. A great deal for someone who doesn’t want all the fuss of prepping coffee first thing in the morning. For a cheaper alternative, try De’Longhi Scultura Coffee Machine now £139.99, down from £199.99.

Garmin Fenix 6 Multisport GPS Watch | £461.16 now £359 (save £102.16 or 22%)

Features of this Garmin watch include a 1.3-Inch always-on display, stainless steel bezel and buttons, and built-in sensors for 3-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter. You can also get your phone notifications on it and use Garmin Pay to make contactless purchases. This is Amazon’s lowest ever price for the Garmin Fenix 6.

Garmin Fenix 6 Multisport GPS Watch | £461.16 £359 (save £102.16 or 22%)

Amazon Cyber Monday: quick links

Looking for something else?

We’ve trawled through all the Amazon Cyber Monday deals to bring you the best discounts across tech, toys, home appliance and gifts (that’s Christmas sorted, then). Browse our list below so you don’t miss any of the brilliant discounts on Amazon’s own range of products. Plus, you can currently also get 3 months free Amazon Music Unlimited, and 3 months of Starzplay for only 99p a month.

Best Black Friday deals on tech at Amazon

Best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

Best Black Friday deals on homeware at Amazon

Best deals on gifts and toys at Amazon

Shop all toy deals

How to shop smartly at Amazon: Cyber Monday shopping tips

Amazon’s prices can change greatly from one day to the next. To ensure you’re truly getting a great deal this Cyber Monday, we’ve put together some shopping tips:

Download the Chrome toolbar extension CamelCamelCamel or the use website. The useful resource monitors Amazon’s prices and shows you how low prices have been in the past. It’s invaluable if you’re deciding whether to purchase now or wait it out for a better price, as you can see whether the price has been better in the past.

or the use website. The useful resource monitors Amazon’s prices and shows you how low prices have been in the past. It’s invaluable if you’re deciding whether to purchase now or wait it out for a better price, as you can see whether the price has been better in the past. Know the RRP. You can check this by having a quick look at the listed price on multiple sites. To decide whether it’s a good deal or not, do some research to understand the genuine RRP of the item and what the prices are like elsewhere.

You can check this by having a quick look at the listed price on multiple sites. To decide whether it’s a good deal or not, do some research to understand the genuine RRP of the item and what the prices are like elsewhere. Don’t panic purchase. Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be extremely pressured environments. There will be limited-time deals which can make you tempted to buy something on a whim, so before browsing, make a list of the items you’re interested in buying.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be extremely pressured environments. There will be limited-time deals which can make you tempted to buy something on a whim, so before browsing, make a list of the items you’re interested in buying. Be wary of fake reviews. False reviews are said to have increased this year, due to more of us shopping online. To counter this, you can do a quick check on other sites to see if the reviews differ.

False reviews are said to have increased this year, due to more of us shopping online. To counter this, you can do a quick check on other sites to see if the reviews differ. Be alert to scams. Never give anyone your personal details if they request them over email. Common scammers will claim that there is a problem with your account or encourage you to redeem a ‘free’ prize.

Never give anyone your personal details if they request them over email. Common scammers will claim that there is a problem with your account or encourage you to redeem a ‘free’ prize. Also make sure you are using a secure password which you don’t let others know for when you are shopping online.

It may also be worth signing up to Amazon Prime to make the most of next day delivery and other benefits. You can enjoy a 30-day free trial if you’re new to the service.

Are there Amazon Cyber Monday deals on Amazon’s services?

It is very rare that Amazon does not have an offer on one of its services, whether that be Prime, Kindle Unlimited or Audible. And there are certain benefits to becoming a Prime member. For example, Prime Day.

This year we saw Amazon be extremely generous with the discounts to subscriptions during Prime Day. The Prime Video Channels deal saw six channels available for 99p a month, you could get four months of Amazon Kids+ and Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p each, and Kindle Unlimited was completely free for 3 months.

For Black Friday, there was another offer on the table which is still available for Cyber Monday and continues until the end of the year. Amazon is offering Prime Student account holders 10% off selected clothing until 31st December.

Prime Student costs £3.99 a month and you get all the benefits of standard Prime; free delivery, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Both Prime Student and regular Prime members can get three months of Starzplay for only 99p a month for even more box sets to binge, including Doom Patrol, The Spanish Princess, and The Great.

If you’re not sure about the service (£7.99 a month) you can sign up for a free trial.

