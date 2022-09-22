This collaboration between BBC Earth and Mojang (the Microsoft-owned makers of Minecraft) will take the shape of five playable worlds, the first of which can be accessed now in both Minecraft: Education Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

The BBC has teamed up with Microsoft to bring Frozen Planet II into Minecraft , with five playable worlds intended to inform and educate young audiences on the massively popular gaming platform.

This playable Frozen Planet II content will be available in 29 different languages. And the Education Edition version even comes "accompanied by lesson plans for teachers to educate and inspire students about the importance of our frozen worlds and allow them to explore the effects of climate change as part of classroom curriculum".

To get access to the Frozen Planet II worlds in Minecraft, all you need to do is click 'get this item' on the official product page on the Minecraft Marketplace website. You'll be doing your finest Sir David Attenborough impression in no time.

Describing the content available, the official announcement declares: "For the first time ever, Minecraft players will be given the chance to play from the perspective of an animal including the penguin, bumblebee and polar bear, letting players experience the frozen worlds from their view, such as a killer whale using a wave washing technique to brush the seals off an ice floe and into the sea."

The description continues: "Players can even try their hand at being a natural history film-making researcher on location where they are tasked to document key animal behaviour and information to inform environmental research."

This certainly sounds like an admirable undertaking from the BBC and Mojang, and it's nice to see gaming being used as an education tool on such important issues. And if you were wondering, the other four Minecraft Frozen Plant II worlds will be released over the next four weeks. Watch this space!

