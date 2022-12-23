The World Cup itself may have already ended in rather spectacular fashion, but EA still has one last surprise in store for players and, best of all, it's absolutely free.

The World Cup has - understandably - taken over FIFA 23 over the last few weeks, with Path to Glory cards and World Cup Phenoms offering even more ways to improve in FIFA Ultimate Team.

No need for FUT coins or FIFA points - here's how to get a FIFA 23 History Maker card.

What is FIFA 23 History Makers?

Brand new items for FIFA 23, History Makers are star players of the 2022 World Cup who will be given out along with a World Cup Hero or Icon from the same nation who came before them.

The History Maker player will have the same stats as their usual player ratings at first, but will soon receive two +1 rating upgrades - one in January and one in February. By the end, you could well have one of the best cards in the game!

The assigned Hero or Icon will be available as a seven-match loan item.

How to claim FIFA 23 History Makers free card

These History Makers cards won't be available in packs or on the transfer market - but luckily can be unlocked in a way that won't have you grinding friendlies for hours.

All you have to do is play FIFA 23 and log into Ultimate Team once, and there will be a History Makers pack available in the FUT store completely free. Nice and easy!

However, this won't work in EA Play Free Trials or the FIFA 23 Web App - you are going to need to boot up the full game. The card you get is completely random, so it's down to the luck of the draw!

When does FIFA 23 History Makers end

The FIFA 23 History Makers giveaway is live now and can be claimed until Tuesday 3rd January 2023. That should give you plenty of time to snag a football legend in between opening presents and snacking on mince pies!

All FIFA 23 History Makers cards

There are 12 players in total - here is the full list along with their corresponding Hero or Icon:

Kylian Mbappé and Zinedine Zidane (France)

Virgil van Dijk and Robin Van Persie (Netherlands)

Federico Valverde and Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

Joao Felix and Luis Figo (Portugal)

Jude Bellingham and David Beckham (England)

Jordan Ayew and Michael Essien (Ghana)

Raul Jimenez and Rafael Marquez (Mexico)

Kai Havertz and Rudi Voller (Germany)

Christian Pulisic and Clint Dempsey (USA)

Pedri and Xabi Alonso (Spain)

Wataru Endo and Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan)

Salem Al Dawsari and Saeed Al Owairan (Saudi Arabia)

There are some big names there who made a big impact on this year's world cup - best of luck!

