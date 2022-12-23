FIFA 23 History Makers explained: All cards & how to claim one free
Claim a piece of history - here's how to celebrate the end of the World Cup with a free FUT giveaway.
The World Cup has - understandably - taken over FIFA 23 over the last few weeks, with Path to Glory cards and World Cup Phenoms offering even more ways to improve in FIFA Ultimate Team.
The World Cup itself may have already ended in rather spectacular fashion, but EA still has one last surprise in store for players and, best of all, it's absolutely free.
No need for FUT coins or FIFA points - here's how to get a FIFA 23 History Maker card.
What is FIFA 23 History Makers?
Brand new items for FIFA 23, History Makers are star players of the 2022 World Cup who will be given out along with a World Cup Hero or Icon from the same nation who came before them.
The History Maker player will have the same stats as their usual player ratings at first, but will soon receive two +1 rating upgrades - one in January and one in February. By the end, you could well have one of the best cards in the game!
The assigned Hero or Icon will be available as a seven-match loan item.
How to claim FIFA 23 History Makers free card
These History Makers cards won't be available in packs or on the transfer market - but luckily can be unlocked in a way that won't have you grinding friendlies for hours.
All you have to do is play FIFA 23 and log into Ultimate Team once, and there will be a History Makers pack available in the FUT store completely free. Nice and easy!
However, this won't work in EA Play Free Trials or the FIFA 23 Web App - you are going to need to boot up the full game. The card you get is completely random, so it's down to the luck of the draw!
When does FIFA 23 History Makers end
The FIFA 23 History Makers giveaway is live now and can be claimed until Tuesday 3rd January 2023. That should give you plenty of time to snag a football legend in between opening presents and snacking on mince pies!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
All FIFA 23 History Makers cards
There are 12 players in total - here is the full list along with their corresponding Hero or Icon:
- Kylian Mbappé and Zinedine Zidane (France)
- Virgil van Dijk and Robin Van Persie (Netherlands)
- Federico Valverde and Diego Forlan (Uruguay)
- Joao Felix and Luis Figo (Portugal)
- Jude Bellingham and David Beckham (England)
- Jordan Ayew and Michael Essien (Ghana)
- Raul Jimenez and Rafael Marquez (Mexico)
- Kai Havertz and Rudi Voller (Germany)
- Christian Pulisic and Clint Dempsey (USA)
- Pedri and Xabi Alonso (Spain)
- Wataru Endo and Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan)
- Salem Al Dawsari and Saeed Al Owairan (Saudi Arabia)
There are some big names there who made a big impact on this year's world cup - best of luck!
Read more on FIFA:
- FIFA 23 review - EA flounders in extra time
- Best FIFA 23 formation & tactics - top tips from pro coach
- FIFA 23 wonderkids - the best young players
- FIFA 23 cheap players - bargains and free agents
- How much will FIFA 23 cost on Black Friday? Latest deals
- FIFA 23 Switch - 'Legacy Edition' explained
- FIFA 23 Twitch Prime - all rewards and when to expect them
- FIFA 23 strikers - the best ST and CF
- FIFA 23 wingers - best LW, RW, LM and RM
- FIFA 23 goalkeepers - best GK for Career Mode or FUT
- FIFA 23 midfielders - best CDM, CM and CAM
- FIFA 23 defenders - best RB, LB, CD, LWB and RWB
- FIFA 23 fastest players - add some pace to your side
- FIFA 23 cheapest 84, 85 and 86-rated players - boss that SBC
- FIFA 23 FUT Squad Battles rewards - when and how to get them
- FIFA 23 FUT Division Rivals rewards - the key details
- FUT Champs FIFA 23 rewards - all the info you need
- Is FIFA 23 down? How to check EA server status
- FIFA 23 lengthy players - pace meta explained
- Madfut 23 release date - when's it coming?
- FIFA 23 World Cup mode - everything we know
- FIFA 23 Garang Kuol - is he worth buying?
- Is FIFA 23 the last FIFA game? All the details
- FIFA 23 Arsenal ratings - the full squad
- FIFA 23 OTW - Ones to Watch revealed
- FIFA 23 TOTW - latest confirmed cards
- FIFA 23 Griddy - how to do the viral dance celebration
- FIFA 23 crossplay - new feature explained
- FIFA 23 ratings - the best players revealed
- FIFA 23 Ted Lasso - all modes confirmed
- FIFA 23 soundtrack - the songs of the season
- FIFA 23 chemistry - changes explained
- FIFA 23 Man Utd ratings - this year's squad rated
- FIFA 23 price - how much does it cost?
- FIFA 23 web app - what you need to know
- FIFA 23 Heroes and Icons - all FUT World Cup cards
- EA Sports FC - what do we know about the reboot?
- FIFA soundtrack - every song from every game
Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.