FIFA Points guide: How to transfer points, best price and more details

Whether it’s V-Bucks, COD Points or Apex Coins, in-game currencies are all the rage right now. Anf the FIFA franchise is no exception, with its FIFA Points currency being handy in a lot of ways.

Usually used to buy skins and cosmetics, none are quite so important as FIFA points which can be used to buy packs and draft entries in FIFA Ultimate Team, giving you the chance to snag some of the highest-rated players in the game.

FIFA points have been around since FIFA 12 and have been available on several games and platforms since – so here’s a guide on all things FIFA points for FIFA 21, including how to transfer them and where to find the best deal.

What are FIFA points?

FIFA Points are a virtual currency in FIFA games in the Ultimate Team mode, which can be used only to purchase draft entries and packs containing players, consumables, and other club management items.

Previously players bought packs using credit on the console store, but FIFA Points were added to PC in FIFA 12 and added to all platforms a year later to unite them all under one payment system. Players can see their FIFA Points credit in the top-right corner of the FIFA Ultimate Team menu while in-game.

Where can I buy FIFA Points?

FIFA Points can be bought from the FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Store, your console’s digital store, or from retailers as a code. Make sure you only purchase from trusted retailers.

EA Sports

FIFA Points Price

Like most virtual currencies, FIFA Points can only be purchased in batches which roughly double each time. Here are the current FIFA Points prices:

100 FIFA Points – £0.79

250 FIFA Points – £1.99

500 FIFA Points – £3.99

750 FIFA Points – £5.99

1050 FIFA Points – £7.99

1600 FIFA Points – £11.99

2200 FIFA Points – £15.99

4600 FIFA Points – £31.99

7200 FIFA Points – £79.99

FIFA Points Deals

However, if you have an EA Access or Origin membership you receive 10 per cent off all EA digital purchases – including FIFA Points. Here are the prices with the discount applied:

100 FIFA Points – £0.71

250 FIFA Points – £1.79

500 FIFA Points – £3.59

750 FIFA Points – £4.99

1050 FIFA Points – £7.19

1600 FIFA Points – £10.79

2200 FIFA Points – £14.39

4600 FIFA Points – £28.79

7200 FIFA Points – £71.99

FIFA Points can also be bought with PSN/Xbox card vouchers, which often go on sale below their store value – a great way to get cheap FIFA Points.

See below for some FIFA 21 Points deals:

How to transfer FIFA Points

Players were able to make a one-time transfer of FIFA Points from FIFA 20 to FIFA 21, though unfortunately, this feature was only available until 31st December 2020. It is now no longer possible to transfer FIFA Points from FIFA 20 to FIFA 21.

What is the difference between FIFA Points and FIFA Coins?

FIFA Coins are used on the FIFA Transfer Market, unlike Points which are just used for pack openings and draft entries. However, unlike FIFA Points, Coins are also earned in-game for free by playing matches. squad building challenges, or by selling objects or players on the transfer market.

