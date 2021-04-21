How to do and score a low driven shot in FIFA 21 – for PS4, Xbox and Switch

Sure, it’s not always about winning and sometimes it’s just about taking part – except in something like FIFA where it is only about winning. And you’re not going to have much chance of beating your opponents if you don’t master the art of getting the ball in the back of the net.

While we wait for more news on the upcoming FIFA 22, we still have FIFA 21 to play, and if you’re wondering the best way to go about scoring a low driven shot then you are in the right place!

The driven shot is a great way of beating the opposing keeper and making it extremely tricky for them to save the goal – but only if you master how to do it.

So keep reading for all you need to know to score.

How to do and score a low driven shot in FIFA 21

Having multiple ways to score a goal at your disposal is a must – especially if you are going up against another player online. And there are many ways to do it, ranging from one on ones to set pieces and, of course, penalties.

For the driven shot, here are the controls you need for each of the three main consoles you can play FIFA 21 on.

PlayStation: R1 + Circle then L1

R1 + Circle then L1 Xbox: RB + B then L1

RB + B then L1 Nintendo Switch: R + A then L1

What is a low driven shot in FIFA 21?

A driven shot is a great way of getting one up on the keeper once you are inside the box. As it is a low shot with a great deal of power behind it, keepers will have a hard time getting down to stop the ball from going into the net. It’s not an exact science and occasionally these will be stopped, but at least you can make it difficult for them and hopefully give yourself an added edge.

