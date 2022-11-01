One of these familiar features is the FIFA 23 FUT Draft, one of the many, many modes that make up FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) and a key way to earn rewards.

FIFA 23 is here with a brand new World Cup mode and some important chemistry changes , but several fan-favourite features have remained very much the same.

However, FUT Drafts are infamous amongst the FIFA community for their high-risk, high-reward nature - so here's everything you need to know about FUT Drafts and the available rewards for both single-player and online.

FIFA 23 FUT Drafts explained

The FIFA 23 FUT Drafts work very much as they did in FIFA 22, but for the uninitiated, the FUT Draft mode allows you to draft a squad from random groups of five players which you'll then rent to enter into a mini tournament.

Your squad will then play against other teams that have been built using the same method. If you've entered a single-player FUT Draft you'll be playing against the FIFA 23 AI, whereas if you're in an online FUT Draft you'll be playing against other people - with different rewards available for each mode.

You will keep playing matches until you lose, with the maximum being four wins in a row. Your rewards are then determined by how many wins you get, with the bottom tier for those who lose their first match and get no wins at all.

How to enter a FIFA 23 FUT Draft

What makes FUT Draft so risky, however, is that you have to pay to enter. You can enter a FUT Draft in FIFA 23 by selecting 'Play' and then 'Draft' on the FUT screen - at a cost of 300 FIFA Points, 15,000 coins, or a Draft Token.

You'll then have to select your squad, with your matches starting once the drafting process is complete.

While you'll have to part with some form of FIFA currency to enter, all the rewards are tradeable which means it is possible to make a profit.

You can, of course, keep hold of your precious FIFA Points and coins by spending a Draft Token instead, which are obtainable in Squad Building Challenges, packs and occasionally as compensation for errors.

FIFA 23 FUT Drafts rewards

Unlike Squad Battles and Marquee Matchups, you'll receive your FUT Drafts rewards as soon as you've finished the mode either by losing or achieving four wins - no hanging around for a certain time.

Your rewards will be determined by whether you're playing single-player mode or online, and how many wins you have achieved. This will narrow your possible rewards down to six options, one of which will be assigned to you randomly; you won't be able to choose like in Division Rivals.

See the full list of FIFA 23 FUT Drafts rewards below.

FIFA 23 FUT Draft single-player rewards

0 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 Option 2: Draft Token x1

1 Win

Option 1: Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x1

2 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 2: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2

Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2 Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x1

3 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack 1x & Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack 1x & Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 2: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2

Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2 Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 4: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1 Option 5: Premium Gold Pack x3

Premium Gold Pack x3 Option 6: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 7: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

4 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 2: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Gold Players Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Gold Players Pack x1 Option 3: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x2

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x2 Option 4: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1 Option 5: Rare Gold Pack x1

Rare Gold Pack x1 Option 6: Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Players Gold Pack x1

Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Players Gold Pack x1 Option 7: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 Option 8: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1 Option 9: Premium Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 10: Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1 Option 11: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 12: Mega Pack x1

Mega Pack x1 Option 13: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x2

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x2 Option 14: Gold Players Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Gold Players Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 15: Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1

Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1 Option 16: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 17: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1 Option 18: Rare Players Pack x1

FIFA 23 FUT Draft online rewards

0 Wins

Option 1: Ultimate Loan Players Pack & Gold Pack x2

Ultimate Loan Players Pack & Gold Pack x2 Option 2: Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2

Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2 Option 3: Silver Players Pack x1 & Gold Players Pack x2

Silver Players Pack x1 & Gold Players Pack x2 Option 4: Gold Pack x3

Gold Pack x3 Option 5: Draft Token Pack x1

Draft Token Pack x1 Option 6: Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Silver Pack x1

1 Win

Option 1: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2

Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2 Option 2: Silver Pack x1, Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1

Silver Pack x1, Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Gold Pack x1 Option 4: Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1 Option 5: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x2

Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x2 Option 6: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2

Premium Silver Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 Option 7: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x2

2 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 2: Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x2

Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x2 Option 4: Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 5: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 6: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 7: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1

3 Wins

Option 1: Premium Gold Pack x3

Premium Gold Pack x3 Option 2: Premium Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 3: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 Option 4: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 5: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x1 Option 6: Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x1 Option 7: Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 8: Rare Players Pack x1

Rare Players Pack x1 Option 9: Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & 20,000 coins

Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & 20,000 coins Option 10: Gold Players Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Gold Players Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 11 : Gold Players Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & 20,000 coins

: Gold Players Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & 20,000 coins Option 12: Gold Players Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x2

4 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1 Option 2: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 3: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x2

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x2 Option 4: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1 Option 5: Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & 25,000 coins

Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & 25,000 coins Option 6: Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1

Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1 Option 7: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x2

Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x2 Option 8: Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & 30,000 coins

Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & 30,000 coins Option 9: Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x2

Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x2 Option 10: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1 Option 11: Premium Gold Players Pack x3

Premium Gold Players Pack x3 Option 12: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x2

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x2 Option 13: Premium Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x2 & 25,000 coins

Premium Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x2 & 25,000 coins Option 14: Premium Gold Players Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1

Premium Gold Players Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1 Option 15 : Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Mega Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1

: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Mega Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1 Option 16: Rare Players Pack x2

Rare Players Pack x2 Option 17: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x2

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x2 Option 18: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Players Pack x1 & 45,000 coins

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Players Pack x1 & 45,000 coins Option 19: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1 Option 20: Mega Pack x1 & Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1

