Tesco Mobile Black Friday deals – best offers including iPhone 7 for £14.49 p/m

Tesco Black Friday deals are live, with a host of offers across tech, toys and mobile phones, pitting itself against Currys, Argos, Amazon, Apple, John Lewis and EE.

Advertisement

Tesco is cutting its prices on its deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, 2nd December, with a few stand out winning deals.

Tesco Mobile has plenty of offers with low prices on the iPhone 7 and Galaxy S10. There are a few SIM-only deals you can get 6GB data for £10 p/m or 10GB for £15 p/m.

Best Tesco Phone Deals

Apple iPhone 7 – £14.49 p/m with 500MB data

Apple iPhone XR £27.49 p/m with 1GB data

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus – £33.25 p/m with 2GB data

Samsung Galaxy A70 – £18.99 p/m with 1GB data

Best SIM-only deals

Tesco Mobile SIM – 6GB £10 p/m saving £30

Tesco Mobile SIM – 20GB £15 p/m saving £30

Tesco Mobile SIM – 50GB £20 p/m saving £180

Tesco Mobile SIM – 100GB £25 p/m saving £300

Best Tesco Tech deals

Amazon Echo Dot was £50, now £22 (out of stock)

Now TV Smart Box was £49, now £24.50 (comes with Sky Cinema, Kids, Entertainment and Sky Sports Pass)

Amazon Fire TV Stick was £39.95, now £19.95

Google Chromecast – was £30, now £20

Advertisement

Google Home Mini – was £49, now £19