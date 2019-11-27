Best Black Friday headphone deals – today’s live offers on Bose, Apple & more
Your guide to the best headphone deals live now ahead of Black Friday 2019 and what to expect next
Headphones can be pricey when you’re looking at top of the range headsets, whether it’s to listen to music or for gaming, which makes them the perfect target for a good Black Friday deal.
Popular brands have already started to discount their main sellers in early Black Friday deals and there’s bound to be more offers in the lead up to the big shopping event, which is on 29th November this year – followed swiftly by Cyber Monday on 2nd December.
We’ve taken a look at the best headphone deals right now as well as what you can expect on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from Bose to Sony, Sennheiser to Beats and Grado.
We update the page regularly so be sure to check back for the best Black Friday deals.
True wireless headphones
Apple AirPods 2nd Generation with Charging Case – £129 at Amazon
Apple’s AirPods’ latest model has been discounted at Amazon down to £129, compared to the Apple Store’s price of £159. The 2nd gen is an improvement as you’d expect, with better bluetooth usability and better sound. So it may be time for an upgrade.
Amazon Echobuds – £119.99 at Amazon (coming soon)
With 5 hours battery life, wireless connectivity and noise-cancellation, as well as built-in Alexa voice assistant – all for cheaper than the Airpods – the Amazon Echobuds are a good option for those with Alexa devices. The Echobuds were originally on sale for £129, so the dropped price does give you a nice saving. They are also sweat resistant for all of you gym buffs.
Bose Soundsport Free – £180 down to £149 at Very
Another set for those wanting a pair of headphones for a workout. A great all-rounder. Good sound, voice prompts and up to 10 hours battery life.
Sony WF-1000x true wireless – £179 down to £119 at Currys
If you want an AirPod alternative you can’t go wrong with these – and the price is under £200.
JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds – £130 down to £99.99 at Argos
These come with 10 hours of playtime, and an extra 20 hours in the charging case as well as being sweat and waterproof. The Ambient Aware feature also lets you hear what’s happening around you while still allowing you to listen to your tunes.
Sony WF-SP700N true wireless sports headphones – £179 down to £119 at Currys
With a battery life up to 3 hours these are more focused on sports users. They’re water- and sweat-proof, and Google Assistant voice control comes as standard – and at Currys there’s a six-month free Spotify premium subscription.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless – £280 down to £215 at Amazon
Sennheiser’s first properly wireless in-ears headphones are a pretty good option. Four-hour battery life, touch controls, and nice sound quality. They are a bit more expensive, but these have now dropped down again to £215. That’s a saving of £64, or 23% off.
Wireless headphones
Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones –
£159 now £79 at Amazon
These wireless headphones have noise-cancelling, plus an affordable price, 35-hour battery life and fast charging. The price has dropped again on these to a nice £79, that’s 17% off.
Sony WH-CH500 Wireless noise-cancelling
£60 now £34.99 Argos
These are a level down, with a shorter battery life at just 20 hours, but they’re still a safe bet if you want something a bit cheaper. You still get noise-cancelling and bluetooth wireless connection. Update: Argos has knocked another £10 off these.
Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones –
£330 now £247.99
Sony’s flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones are all singing, all dancing. And the price appears to keep dropping so keep an eye on these ones. They’re top of the range and already have a hefty discount on them. With more than £80 off these are a great Black Friday bargain.
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth headphones – £80 down to £39.99 at Amazon
The aptX Bluetooth headphones have a 20 hour battery life and are positively reviewed. They originally dropped to £60 but now you’ve got another £20 off.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling – £330 down to £249 at Amazon
This limited-time deal means you save £80.95 (that’s 25%!) off these Bose headphones.
Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II – £199.95 down to £150 at Amazon
If you want Bose headphones but don’t want to fork out too much money on them then these have traditionally been their more affordable option. They come with NFC one-touch connectivity and 15 hour battery life.
Beats Powerbeats 3 £250 down to £139.99 at Very
Powerbeats Pros, Beat’s flagship headphones, have seen a price drop. More sporty in look and easier to use when you’re running, they also have a 12 hour battery life, and a Fast Fuel feature which means you can get an hour of music playback for five minutes of charge.
Grado GW100 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – £169 down to £159.99 at Amazon
The brand’s first pair of wireless headphones, and the world’s first wireless open-back headphones, the GW100s have had pretty good reviews and have a hefty £100 off already at Amazon.
BeatsX wireless earbuds – £110 down to £79.99 at John Lewis
A straightforward option. Earbuds, wireless and even easier for iPhone connectivity. The sound is good, but not as full as other options. You get a 2 year guarantee at John Lewis too though.
Marshall Minor II Wireless in-ear headphones – £119.99 down to £108.76
You may know Marshall for its guitar amps, but it also sells wireless speakers and headphones. These come with 12-hour playtime and 2-minute charge time, which is a massive plus. These have been at a lower price though, so keep an eye out.
Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones – £250 down to £139 at Amazon
Great battery life and clear sound make these Beats a good option if you want wireless headphones. The 40 hours of battery life puts them ahead of some of the cheaper headphones too, and there’s a seamless connection with iOS devices too. These have continued to drop in price.
Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless – £300 down to £189.99 at John Lewis
More basic in their look, these Sennheisers may not seem as fancy, but as an all-rounder they’re pretty good for wireless noise-cancelling headphones. They just come with some extra padding, ie comfort. John Lewis has dropped the price on these even further for Black Friday taking them under the £200 mark.
In-ear headphones
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ears – £90 down to £59.07 at Amazon
Another of Sennheiser’s Momentum range with a nice discount.
JVC HA-ETR40 in-ears – £35 down to £32.30 at Amazon
Not a massive discount, but the JVC headphones are already a cheaper option. Update: These were sold out but now available from different sellers from £37.
Over-Ear
Skullcandy Grind On-Ear Headphones – £24.99 at Amazon
These on-ear headphones come with Taptech button, a mic and 12 hours of battery life. There are plenty of high tech features crammed into an affordable package here.
Beats by Dr Dre EP – £90 down to £74.99 at Amazon
If you’re on the hunt for Dr Dre headphones here you go. A nice £20 off. These have been below £70 before though, so you may want to wait.
AKG K92 Over-Ear Headphones – £49 down to £35 at Amazon
These are often cited as the best budget wired headphones around, so a discount of any kind is a great find.
