55 TV quiz questions and answers for your home pub quiz (updated)

TV quiz Questions

Which girl group performed during the opening minutes of Channel 5’s launch in 1997 in the UK? In what year did Coronation Street first air on ITV? How many episodes of Game of Thrones are there? What is the highest-rated TV series on the IMDB Top 250 TV series list? Which British TV show recorded the largest audience for a single episode with over 30 million viewers? Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed? In what year did long-running children’s programme Blue Peter first broadcast in the UK? Who played Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses? Which actor portrayed Inspector Morse? Name the creators of Stranger Things What’s the pub called in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks? Who became the first female presenter of Question Time in 2019? For what is Nancy Cartwright best known? What is the name of Rene’s wife in ‘Allo ‘Allo? Who does the voiceover on Love Island? In which fictional town is Netflix show Stranger Things primarily set? What is the capital of Westeros in Game of Thrones? What is the name of the prison in the popular BBC sitcom Porridge starring Ronnie Barker? Which well-known Welsh village was the primary set for the 1960s TV show The Prisoner? Which TV theme begins with the words: “You know we belong together…” Which critically acclaimed US TV drama was set around the fictional Sterling Cooper advertising agency in New York? In which fictional town was the sitcom Dad’s Army set? Which comedian and actor plays Alan Partridge? In which city do Ross and Rachel get married in Friends? Which UK show is the world’s longest news and current affairs TV programme? The following have all presented which TV show? Bruce Forsyth, Larry Grayson, Jim Davidson and Mel & Sue (Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins) Who presents Dragons’ Den? In 1995, more than 22 million people tuned into a special BBC Panorama interview with Princess Diana. Which journalist conducted the interview? What colour is Thunderbird 2 piloted by Virgil Tracy in Thunderbirds? What was the first full programme to be shown on Channel 4 on the afternoon of its launch in 1982? Who presented TV quiz Blockbusters between 1983 and 1995? Which member of The Beatles narrated the first series of Thomas the Tank Engine on TV? Who plays Eleven in Stranger Things? Who co-created hit US sitcom Seinfeld with Jerry Seinfeld? Friends ended in May 2004 after how many seasons? What is the main pub called in Peaky Blinders where the Shelby’s meet? Long-running ITV police drama The Bill was set in which fictional suburb? Who played Alf Garnett in Till Death Us Do Part? Name the comedy duo who starred in anarchic hit Bottom Who played Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of The Crown? Which TV show features Miranda Hobbes and Samantha Jones? Ant and Dec first worked together on which children’s TV drama? Amy Poehler, Rob Lowe and Chris Pratt worked together on which US comedy series? Which entertainment show featured the phrase, ‘Tonight Matthew, I’m going to be…’? Which US comedy actress created the Netflix show, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? Which Cold Feet character died in a shock car crash? Name Casualty’s longest-serving character. What is the name of Miranda Hart’s best friend in her hit sitcom? Which singing competition was the first to feature Simon Cowell as a judge? Which of these actors has not appeared in The Vicar of Dibley: Emilia Fox, Keeley Hawes, Peter Capaldi In the TV show Hustle, who played lead character Mickey “Bricks” Stone? Cop drama Life on Mars is named after a song by which musician? In sci-fi series Black Mirror, which song regularly appears in different stories? Who were the original presenters of Top Gear when it launched in 2002? In what year was the Independent Television network, later known as ITV, launched?

TV quiz answers