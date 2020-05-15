Accessibility Links

33 true or false questions and answers for your home pub quiz

Sort out fact from fiction during your next virtual gathering

LEFTBANK PICTURES FOR ITV QUIZ MATTHEW MACFADYEN,SIAN CLIFFORD,MICHAEL SHEEN AND HELEN MCCRORY STAR. EPISODE 2 Pictured: MATTHEW MACFADYEN as Charles Ingram and MICHAEL SHEEN as Chris Tarrant. This image is the copyright of Leftbank Pictures and is only to be used in relation to QUIZ.

True or false questions should be so easy, shouldn’t they? The answer is right there in front of you and you have a 50/50 chance of getting it right.

And yet there’s something so fiendish about this kind of quiz – it’s the torture of wondering whether you really do know the answer, or if the questioner has laid a trap to lull you into a false sense of security…

If you fancy seeing how your friends would do with 33 specially written true or false questions then RadioTimes.com is here for you, with a gift-wrapped round for your next online quiz.

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quizfilm pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz? Plus there’s many, many more questions available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Here we go then, prepare to strain your brain…

  1. Cyclones spin in a clockwise direction in the southern hemisphere
  2. Goldfish only have a memory of three seconds
  3. The capital of Libya is Benghazi
  4. Dolly Parton is the godmother of Miley Cyrus
  5. Roger Federer has won the most Wimbledon titles of any player
  6. An octopus has five hearts
  7. Brazil is the only country in the Americas to have the official language of Portuguese
  8. The Channel Tunnel is the longest rail tunnel in the world
  9. Darth Vader famously says the line “Luke, I am your father” in The Empire Strikes Back
  10. Olivia Newton-John represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, the year ABBA won with “Waterloo”
  11. Stephen Hawking declined a knighthood from the Queen
  12. The highest mountain in England is Ben Nevis
  13. Nicolas Cage and Michael Jackson both married the same woman
  14. Japan and Russia did not sign a peace treaty after World War Two so are technically still at war
  15. The mathematical name for the shape of a Pringle is hyperbolic paraboloid
  16. Charlie Chaplin came first in a Charlie Chaplin look-alike contest
  17. Michael Keaton’s real name is Michael Douglas
  18. Napoleon was of below-average height
  19. Donald Duck’s middle name is Fauntelroy
  20. The Statue of Liberty was a gift from France
  21. According to Scottish law, it is illegal to be drunk in charge of a cow
  22. The Great Wall of China is visible from space
  23. The first tea bags were made of silk
  24. Meghan Markle’s first name is Rachel
  25. Warsaw is the capital of Bulgaria
  26. A metre is further than a yard
  27. A woman has walked on the moon
  28. Flying in an aeroplane is statistically safer than driving in a car
  29. John Challis plays Boycie in Only Fools and Horses
  30. Valletta is the capital of Cyprus
  31. The currency of France is the Franc
  32. Ben Nevis is the tallest mountain in the UK
  33. Radiohead wrote the song Love is All Around

Answers

  1. True
  2. False – scientists have found their memories can actually last for months
  3. False – it’s Tripoli
  4. True – Dolly is good friends with Miley’s dad, country star Billy Ray Cyrus
  5. False – he has won 8, Martina Navratilova won 9
  6. False – it has three
  7. True
  8. False – The Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland is 4 miles longer at 35.5 miles long
  9. False – the line is actually “No, I am your father”
  10. True
  11. True
  12. False – Ben Nevis is in Scotland
  13. True – to Lisa Marie Presley no less
  14. True – the two countries have signed a joint declaration but not a peace treaty
  15. True
  16. False – he came third
  17. True
  18. False – at 5 ft 7 in he was slightly above average height for the time
  19. True
  20. True
  21. True
  22. False
  23. True
  24. True
  25. False
  26. True
  27. False
  28. True
  29. True
  30. False (It’s Malta)
  31. False (It’s the Euro)
  32. True
  33. False

