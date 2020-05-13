20 Friends quiz questions and answers for your virtual quiz

Looking to challenge your friends and family with a virtual pub quiz, but struggling to come up with questions? Don’t sweat it – RadioTimes.com has got you covered.

Whether you’re competing across House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, you should be able to find what you need from our comprehensive list of pub quiz questions on a variety of different topics.

This time, we’ve pulled together a list of Friends pub quiz questions for you – 20 questions even more challenging than a round of Bamboozled!

For now, you can find everything you need for a Friends pub quiz below – unlike Joey, we’re happy to share!

Friends Quiz Questions

What is the full name of Brad Pitt’s character in ‘The One with the Rumor’? What is the name of the waiter who compares Monica to an “empty vase”? Alessandro runs the Italian restaurant Alessandro’s – but which country is he actually from? What does Rachel claim is her favourite movie? What is Rachel’s actual favourite movie? In ‘The One Where No-One’s Ready’, what does Ross offer to drink to prove how much Rachel means to him? What does Ross send to Ugly Naked Guy in an attempt to convince him to sell him his apartment? How was Joey’s character Dr Drake Ramoray originally killed off on Days of our Lives? How many pages was Rachel’s letter to Ross about the reasons for their break-up? What does Chandler end up giving Kathy for her birthday, after Joey gives her Chandler’s original gift The Velveteen Rabbit? Which Friend has the middle name Muriel? What song does Chandler sing on the videotape recording that cuts in after Joey’s faked Law & Order appearance? In ‘The One With All The Cheesecakes’,Rachel and Chandler steal their neighbour’s cheesecakes – where are the cheesecakes delivered from? Ross’s model of Apollo 8 has “Captain Ross” written on the side – but what is written on the bottom? In the first episode of Friends, how does Monica get back at Paul the wine guy after he lies to her about his sex life? Name the six things Joey claims rhyme with “Rachel” in ‘The One With The Girl From Poughkeepsie’ – you win a point for each! Why does Phoebe break up with her cop boyfriend Gary shortly after they move in together? What is the name of Ross’s love rival played by Greg Kinnear in season 10’s ‘The One With Ross’ Grant’? What short message does Gavin (Dermot Mulroney) write on his birthday gift to Rachel in ‘The One with Phoebe’s Rats’? Which of Rachel’s ex-boyfriends owns the same sweater as Ross, causing some confusion as to the identity of the father of Rachel’s baby?

Scroll down for the answers.

Friends Quiz Answers

