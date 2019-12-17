There’s a treat in store for Holby City fans this week…

Good news Holby City fans, there’s a double dose of the BBC medical drama confirmed for this week. As well as the usual episode on Tuesday at 8pm, you’ll get a second instalment on Thursday 19th December at 8pm. Two beloved Casualty characters will also make an appearance, encouraging Lofty to think about what he wants in life. The Tuesday episode, titled Lemons, follows Lofty and Dom as they prepare to renew their wedding vows in front of some special guests. Lofty is having some doubts, however, and unwittingly enlists the help of former Casualty colleagues and friends Max Walker (Jamie Davis) and Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson).

It’s also looking like a tough week for Chloe, who needs to decide what to do about her pregnancy and realises she must open up to Ange if she wants to find peace. Sacha’s daughter will also help him establish some boundaries with Essie.

Thursday’s bonus episode, Be True, Be Brave, Be Kind, means fans won’t have to wait long to find out what’s in store for the Holby City staff following Tuesday’s big changes. And, of course, it’s not exactly merry. Dom’s Christmas plans involve picking up every shift going, while Kian is forced to take matters into his own hands when Bea requires emergency surgery. Could this be the end of his career?

Thursday’s episode will also introduce swanky new consultant Ben Sherwood, who is played by Coronation Street’s Charlie Condou and immediately gets on Essie’s wrong side. Sacha prompts her to give him a second chance, something he might end up regretting later.

Holby City is on Tuesday 17th December at 8pm and Thursday 19th December at 8pm on BBC1