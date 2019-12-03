BBC One reveals full Christmas Day schedule

BBC One has revealed its full Christmas Day line-up, with plenty of family fun in the form of no less than three animated adaptations of Julia Donaldson children’s books – including the brand new The Snail and the Whale at 2:30pm – as well as a double Disney film offering of Moana at 12:55pm and Finding Dory at 3:10pm.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special enters the schedule at 4:40pm, followed at 6pm by Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show, before the Call the Midwife Christmas Special at 7pm.

The much-anticipated Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special is at 8:30pm, with a post-watershed episode of EastEnders at 9:30pm and the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special at 10:30pm.

See the full BBC One Christmas Day schedule below.