BBC One reveals full Christmas Day schedule

A host of family fun, plus Christmas specials including Strictly, Call the Midwife, Gavin & Stacey and Mrs Brown's Boys - and a post-watershed instalment of EastEnders

The Snail and the Whale

BBC One has revealed its full Christmas Day line-up, with plenty of family fun in the form of no less than three animated adaptations of Julia Donaldson children’s books – including the brand new The Snail and the Whale at 2:30pm – as well as a double Disney film offering of Moana at 12:55pm and Finding Dory at 3:10pm.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special enters the schedule at 4:40pm, followed at 6pm by Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show, before the Call the Midwife Christmas Special at 7pm.

The much-anticipated Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special is at 8:30pm, with a post-watershed episode of EastEnders at 9:30pm and the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special at 10:30pm.

See the full BBC One Christmas Day schedule below.

06:00 Breakfast
08:55 Stick Man (R)
09:25 Zog (R)
09:50 Film: Piper (R)
10:00 Christmas Day Mass
11:00 Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave (R)
11:35 Top of the Pops Christmas Special
12:40 BBC News
12:45 Weather
12:55 Film: Moana
14:30 The Snail and the Whale
15:00 The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast
15:10 Film: Finding Dory
16:40 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
18:00 Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show
19:00 Call the Midwife
20:30 Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special
21:30 EastEnders
22:30 Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special
23:15 The Two Ronnies Christmas Sketchbook (R)
23:35 BBC News
23:45 Weather, followed by National Lottery Update
23:50 On Christmas Night
23:55 Not Going Out Christmas Special (R)
00:35 Film: My Old Lady (R)
02:15 Weather for the Week Ahead
02:20 BBC News

