BBC One reveals full Christmas Day schedule
A host of family fun, plus Christmas specials including Strictly, Call the Midwife, Gavin & Stacey and Mrs Brown's Boys - and a post-watershed instalment of EastEnders
BBC One has revealed its full Christmas Day line-up, with plenty of family fun in the form of no less than three animated adaptations of Julia Donaldson children’s books – including the brand new The Snail and the Whale at 2:30pm – as well as a double Disney film offering of Moana at 12:55pm and Finding Dory at 3:10pm.
The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special enters the schedule at 4:40pm, followed at 6pm by Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show, before the Call the Midwife Christmas Special at 7pm.
The much-anticipated Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special is at 8:30pm, with a post-watershed episode of EastEnders at 9:30pm and the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special at 10:30pm.
See the full BBC One Christmas Day schedule below.
|06:00
|Breakfast
|08:55
|Stick Man (R)
|09:25
|Zog (R)
|09:50
|Film: Piper (R)
|10:00
|Christmas Day Mass
|11:00
|Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave (R)
|11:35
|Top of the Pops Christmas Special
|12:40
|BBC News
|12:45
|Weather
|12:55
|Film: Moana
|14:30
|The Snail and the Whale
|15:00
|The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast
|15:10
|Film: Finding Dory
|16:40
|Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
|18:00
|Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show
|19:00
|Call the Midwife
|20:30
|Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special
|21:30
|EastEnders
|22:30
|Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special
|23:15
|The Two Ronnies Christmas Sketchbook (R)
|23:35
|BBC News
|23:45
|Weather, followed by National Lottery Update
|23:50
|On Christmas Night
|23:55
|Not Going Out Christmas Special (R)
|00:35
|Film: My Old Lady (R)
|02:15
|Weather for the Week Ahead
|02:20
|BBC News