Who is Divina De Campo? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen and singer

Divina De Campo: drag singing superstar. From opera, Italian aria, pop, show tunes and blues, the red-headed queen is set to bring her vocal talents to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Not only that, but De Campo is also set to serve up her “old school glamour” style to the competition: “A sequin dress, a big wig, a big lash, an approximate face.”

It’s with this – and her unique laugh – that she’s hoping to slay the other nine competing Drag Race queens.

Oh, you wanted a queen who could knock you out with her opera vocals? You’ll fall in love with Divina De Campo’s brutal jokes and iconic laugh. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/w0L1SOYlFJ — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 21, 2019

Divina De Campo: Key Facts

Age: 35

From: Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Instagram: @divinadecampo

Twitter: @divinadecampo

Strengths: Singing, obviously. But De Campo says she can also offer comedy and music.

Weaknesses: Like many of the queens, dress-crafting isn’t her strong suit. “I’ve never had a sewing lesson in my entire life,” she says. “It’s something I’m trying to get better at but I tend not to use patterns so I sketch out an idea then try and make it. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Also, death drops: she can’t do those.

Who is Divina De Campo?

Drag Race UK certainly won’t be De Campo’s first time on TV. If you recognise her from anywhere it’s probably her opera-tastic audition on The Voice UK in 2016.

Sadly, none of the coaches turned for her, but De Campo found her way on screen as one of the hundred judges in BBC1’s All Together Now. And they don’t just let anyone judge that show (see: the singing dentist).

Fortunately, De Campo managed to get through these TV appearances without a major accident, but the same can’t be said for her live shows. “I think the worst thing I ever did was when I was doing a Cheryl Cole song, Call My Name. She does a swan dive on TV and so I ran out into the audience and head-butted some fixed seating. My eye just exploded with blood everywhere and I just carried on singing,” she recalls.

“Then I gave someone a birthday cake and stood with blood everywhere trying to hold the cake far away so I didn’t bleed on it. I finally put a plaster on and drew my eyebrow over the top and finished the show, until I went to hospital at the end to get stitched up. A proper drag adventure!”

Also, just to reassure you: her laugh is genuine. Really.

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

The new series – set to be released on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer – (death) drops onto screens 3rd October, with episodes released every Thursday at 8pm.

The competition will see 10 queens competing for the title of the next British Drag Superstar, the winner chosen by drag icon RuPaul Charles.

But she isn’t the only judge. Michelle Visage will also offer critiques, alongside Alan Carr and Graham Norton (who will appear on a rotating basis). Each week the regular panel will also be joined by a guest judge or two.