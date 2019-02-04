Saoirse-Monica Jackson teases “bigger and braver” Derry Girls series two

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson says there will be no ‘second album syndrome’ when series two of the hit Channel 4 comedy returns.

“In season 2 of Derry Girls it’s definitely bigger and braver,” she told RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party. “I would say there’s no second album fare.

“[Creator] Lisa [McGee] has really outdone herself. Not to say same old same old, but the girls are definitely in the same situation, still a disaster, still a bunch of selfish teenagers, still getting themselves into trouble and thinking they’re right at all times.”

New episodes of the comedy, which is set during the troubles in 1990s Northern Ireland, are due on Channel 4 later this year.

The show became a whirlwind hit following its debut last year – it was Channel 4’s largest comedy launch in five years – so much so that the stars of the show, including Jackson, Nicola Coughlan (Clare), Jamie-Lee (Michelle), Louisa Harland (Orla) and Dylan Llewellyn (James) are fast becoming heroes in Derry itself.

In January, a large mural of the gang – painted by street artists UV Arts – was completed on the wall of a pub in Derry city centre.

Derry native Jackson says the mural was a greater honour than getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“It’s obviously amazing; I mean you always hope as a young child that you’re gonna be on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but having a mural in Derry I think actually tops it, because my granny can go to it! My granny can get a photo with it, it’s just class,” she says.

The show is the highest rated show in Northern Ireland since modern records began, but it has resonated with audiences far beyond Derry – and Jackson has relished seeing some of the reactions since its global release on Netflix.

“We always knew that Derry Girls would definitely resonate with Irish people. Never did we expect it to lift off so well across the water here in England, never mind America, Brazil and all these different places, but that’s a real testament to Lisa’s writing,” she says.

“It’s also hilarious for us to see the dub-overs for certain [lines]… I mean there’s a line in the show where Jamie-Lee says to Nicola, ‘Speak for yourself, Supergrass [a 1990s British rock band]’, and it has been dubbed over, ‘Speak for yourself, Sugar-Tits’, which I mean is hilarious for us.”

Derry Girls series two is set to air on Channel 4 later this year