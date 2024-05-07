The series centres on Heeramandi, the regal home (and relative palace) of courtesans in Lahore, where Malikajaan reigns supreme over the women. In Heeermandi, all kinds of opulent performances are put on with the women dancing and singing for wealthy nawabs, men who have achieved regal status in the city and use their money to secure time with some of Heeramandi's tawaifs.

But when Fareedan, daughter of Malikajaan's nemesis, appears and wants to be Heeramandi's successor, all bets are off as the pair become entwined in a major battle for power. But with rebels fighting for Indian independence from the British, there's plenty going on in this series and many characters to get to know.

While there's an extensive cast in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, have no fear as we've got the complete breakdown of the cast below.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar cast – Who stars in the Netflix drama?

The cast of Heeramandi is led by some well-known Bollywood talent and boasts a female-led cast, but for more on the actors and how they slot into the series drama, scroll on.

Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan

Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan

Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan/Rehana

Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb

Taha Shah Badussha as Tajdar

Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda

Richa Chadha as Lajjo

Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohammed

Adhyayan Suman as Zoravar

Shekhar Suman as Zulfikar

Farida Jalal as Qudsia Begum

Ujjwal Chopra as Ashfaq Baloch

Shekhar Suman as Khan Bahadur Zulfikar Ahmed

Jason Shah as Alastair Cartwright

Mark Bennington as Samuel Henderson

Jayati Bhatia as Phatto

Nivedita Bhargava as Satto

Pratibha Ranta as Shama

Shruti Sharma as Saima

Vaishnavi Ganatra as young Waheeda

Astha Mittal as Huma

Indresh Malik as Ustaad

Nasirr Khan as Choudhry

Anju Mahendru as Phoophi

Anuj Sharma as Hamid Mohsin Ali

Abhishek Deswal as Nawaz

Rajat Kaul as Iqbal

Manisha Koirala plays Mallikajaan

Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Netflix

Who is Mallikajaan? The ruling courtesan of Heeramandi, Mallikajaan is in charge of all of the women and the nawabs who visit. She is no-nonsense and doesn't care much for Alam's refusal to debut.

What else has Manisha Koirala been in? The Nepalese actress is known for a range of productions in Hindi and Tamil, having starred in Mann, Sanju, Escape From Taliban and Netflix's Lust Stories.

Aditi Rao Hydari plays Bibbojaan

Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbo in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Netflix

Who is Bibbojaan? Mallikajaan's daughter and courtesan at Heeramandi, Bibbojaan is a natural performer but is also working on the sidelines for the rebel cause.

What else has Aditi Rao Hydari been in? Primarily known for her numerous roles in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu films, Hydari has starred in Rockstar and Hey! Sinamika, as well as series like Jubilee. She has also starred in Netflix's Hindi-language version of Girl on the Train.

Sonakshi Sinha plays Fareedan/Rehana

Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Netflix

Who is Rehana? During their younger years, sisters Rehana and Mallikajaan were sworn enemies with their rivalry taking on a new sense when Rehana arranged to give away Mallikajaan's son. Rehana was also the chief courtesan of Heeramandi until her death.

Who is Fareedan? Fareedan is the daughter of Rehana who, as a young child, was saddened by the tragic death of her mother. Suspecting Malikajaan's involvement, she has bided her time and has returned to try and take over Heeramandi for herself, following in her mother's footsteps.

What else has Sonakshi Sinha been in? Having worked as a costume designer for films, Sinha made her acting debut in 2010 in Dabangg, going on to lead plenty of other action films like Rowdy Rathore and Son of Sardaar. She has also been a judge on Indian Idol and Myntra Fashion Superstar.

Sharmin Segal plays Alamzeb

Sharmin Segal as Alam in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Netflix

Who is Alamzeb? Known affectionately as Alam, Alamzeb is the youngest of Mallikajaan's daughters and dreams of life outside the walls of Heeramandi. Although her mother wants her to make her debut, Alam dreams of being a famous poet and can often be found with her head in her books.

What else has Sharmin Segal been in? Segal is actually the niece of Heeramandi series creator/producer/director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and made her acting debut in his 2019 film Malaal. She has also worked as an assistant director and also starred in horror-comedy film Atithi Bhooto Bhava.

Taha Shah Badussha plays Tajdar

Sharmin Segal as Alam and Taha Shah Badussha as Tajdar in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Netflix

Who is Tajdar? The son of a nawab, Tajdar's life has been one of privilege and he has just returned from his studies in Cambridge. He is immediately drawn to Alam and bonds with her over their shared love of poetry, but doesn't know anything about her.

What else has Taha Shah Badussha been in? The actor and former model is known for his work in multiple Hindi films like Luv Ka The End, Barkhaa and Ranchi Diaries. He has also starred in Bullets and Taj: Divided By Blood.

Sanjeeda Sheikh plays Waheeda

Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Netflix

Who is Waheeda? Waheeda is Mallikajaan's younger sister who is also a courtesan at Heeramandi, but doesn't have the best relationship with her sister after some long-held tensions.

What else has Sanjeeda Sheikh been in? Known for her work in Hindi films and television, Sheikh has starred in Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Taish and Fighter.

Richa Chadha plays Lajjo

Richa Chadha as Lajjo in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Netflix

Who is Lajjo? Lajjo is one of the courtesans at Heeramandi and spends her days pining for Zoravar, even though he is set to be wedded to someone else.

What else has Richa Chadha been in? Chadha has starred in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Gangs of Wasseypur and Masaan, as well as series like Inside Edge, The Great Indian Murder and Candy.

Fardeen Khan plays Wali Mohammed

Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohommad in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Netflix

Who is Wali Mohammed? One of the nawabs that frequently visit Heeramandi, Mohammed is one of Bibbojaan's lovers at first before he's quickly taken in by Fareedan in an act of revenge.

What else has Fardeen Khan been in? Mainly known for his work in Hindi films, Khan has starred in Bhoot, Jungle, Dev and All The Best.

Adhyayan Suman plays Zoravar

Adhyayan Suman as Zorawar in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Netflix

Who is Zoravar? Zoravar is one of the regular nawabs that frequent Heeramandi but becomes increasingly annoyed at Lajjo, who has fallen in love with him.

What else has Adhyayan Suman been in? Suman is an actor and singer, known for his roles in Haal-e-dil, Raaz: The Mystery Continues and Love Birds.

