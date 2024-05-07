Meet the cast of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
The Netflix series is home to some well-known Bollywood names.
While Netflix continues to release some big hitters on the platform, one Hindi-language series has cut through the rankings and forged a spot in the top 10.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar debuted on Netflix last week and since, has amassed lots of viewers who have been intrigued by the big budget production and glamorous feel of the historical drama.
The series centres on Heeramandi, the regal home (and relative palace) of courtesans in Lahore, where Malikajaan reigns supreme over the women. In Heeermandi, all kinds of opulent performances are put on with the women dancing and singing for wealthy nawabs, men who have achieved regal status in the city and use their money to secure time with some of Heeramandi's tawaifs.
But when Fareedan, daughter of Malikajaan's nemesis, appears and wants to be Heeramandi's successor, all bets are off as the pair become entwined in a major battle for power. But with rebels fighting for Indian independence from the British, there's plenty going on in this series and many characters to get to know.
While there's an extensive cast in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, have no fear as we've got the complete breakdown of the cast below.
More like this
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar cast – Who stars in the Netflix drama?
The cast of Heeramandi is led by some well-known Bollywood talent and boasts a female-led cast, but for more on the actors and how they slot into the series drama, scroll on.
- Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan
- Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan
- Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan/Rehana
- Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb
- Taha Shah Badussha as Tajdar
- Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda
- Richa Chadha as Lajjo
- Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohammed
- Adhyayan Suman as Zoravar
- Shekhar Suman as Zulfikar
- Farida Jalal as Qudsia Begum
- Ujjwal Chopra as Ashfaq Baloch
- Shekhar Suman as Khan Bahadur Zulfikar Ahmed
- Jason Shah as Alastair Cartwright
- Mark Bennington as Samuel Henderson
- Jayati Bhatia as Phatto
- Nivedita Bhargava as Satto
- Pratibha Ranta as Shama
- Shruti Sharma as Saima
- Vaishnavi Ganatra as young Waheeda
- Astha Mittal as Huma
- Indresh Malik as Ustaad
- Nasirr Khan as Choudhry
- Anju Mahendru as Phoophi
- Anuj Sharma as Hamid Mohsin Ali
- Abhishek Deswal as Nawaz
- Rajat Kaul as Iqbal
Manisha Koirala plays Mallikajaan
Who is Mallikajaan? The ruling courtesan of Heeramandi, Mallikajaan is in charge of all of the women and the nawabs who visit. She is no-nonsense and doesn't care much for Alam's refusal to debut.
What else has Manisha Koirala been in? The Nepalese actress is known for a range of productions in Hindi and Tamil, having starred in Mann, Sanju, Escape From Taliban and Netflix's Lust Stories.
Aditi Rao Hydari plays Bibbojaan
Who is Bibbojaan? Mallikajaan's daughter and courtesan at Heeramandi, Bibbojaan is a natural performer but is also working on the sidelines for the rebel cause.
What else has Aditi Rao Hydari been in? Primarily known for her numerous roles in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu films, Hydari has starred in Rockstar and Hey! Sinamika, as well as series like Jubilee. She has also starred in Netflix's Hindi-language version of Girl on the Train.
Sonakshi Sinha plays Fareedan/Rehana
Who is Rehana? During their younger years, sisters Rehana and Mallikajaan were sworn enemies with their rivalry taking on a new sense when Rehana arranged to give away Mallikajaan's son. Rehana was also the chief courtesan of Heeramandi until her death.
Who is Fareedan? Fareedan is the daughter of Rehana who, as a young child, was saddened by the tragic death of her mother. Suspecting Malikajaan's involvement, she has bided her time and has returned to try and take over Heeramandi for herself, following in her mother's footsteps.
What else has Sonakshi Sinha been in? Having worked as a costume designer for films, Sinha made her acting debut in 2010 in Dabangg, going on to lead plenty of other action films like Rowdy Rathore and Son of Sardaar. She has also been a judge on Indian Idol and Myntra Fashion Superstar.
Sharmin Segal plays Alamzeb
Who is Alamzeb? Known affectionately as Alam, Alamzeb is the youngest of Mallikajaan's daughters and dreams of life outside the walls of Heeramandi. Although her mother wants her to make her debut, Alam dreams of being a famous poet and can often be found with her head in her books.
What else has Sharmin Segal been in? Segal is actually the niece of Heeramandi series creator/producer/director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and made her acting debut in his 2019 film Malaal. She has also worked as an assistant director and also starred in horror-comedy film Atithi Bhooto Bhava.
Taha Shah Badussha plays Tajdar
Who is Tajdar? The son of a nawab, Tajdar's life has been one of privilege and he has just returned from his studies in Cambridge. He is immediately drawn to Alam and bonds with her over their shared love of poetry, but doesn't know anything about her.
What else has Taha Shah Badussha been in? The actor and former model is known for his work in multiple Hindi films like Luv Ka The End, Barkhaa and Ranchi Diaries. He has also starred in Bullets and Taj: Divided By Blood.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Sanjeeda Sheikh plays Waheeda
Who is Waheeda? Waheeda is Mallikajaan's younger sister who is also a courtesan at Heeramandi, but doesn't have the best relationship with her sister after some long-held tensions.
What else has Sanjeeda Sheikh been in? Known for her work in Hindi films and television, Sheikh has starred in Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Taish and Fighter.
Richa Chadha plays Lajjo
Who is Lajjo? Lajjo is one of the courtesans at Heeramandi and spends her days pining for Zoravar, even though he is set to be wedded to someone else.
What else has Richa Chadha been in? Chadha has starred in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Gangs of Wasseypur and Masaan, as well as series like Inside Edge, The Great Indian Murder and Candy.
Fardeen Khan plays Wali Mohammed
Who is Wali Mohammed? One of the nawabs that frequently visit Heeramandi, Mohammed is one of Bibbojaan's lovers at first before he's quickly taken in by Fareedan in an act of revenge.
What else has Fardeen Khan been in? Mainly known for his work in Hindi films, Khan has starred in Bhoot, Jungle, Dev and All The Best.
Adhyayan Suman plays Zoravar
Who is Zoravar? Zoravar is one of the regular nawabs that frequent Heeramandi but becomes increasingly annoyed at Lajjo, who has fallen in love with him.
What else has Adhyayan Suman been in? Suman is an actor and singer, known for his roles in Haal-e-dil, Raaz: The Mystery Continues and Love Birds.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.