Being one of the most successful nations to take part in Eurovision, Luxembourg are undoubtedly ones to watch this competition.

So, what is there to note about Luxembourg Eurovision 2024 entry? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Luxembourg Eurovision 2024 entry TALI?

TALI. Silas Tahapary/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Age: 23

Instagram: @taligolerant

X/Twitter: None

Tali Golergant, known professionally as TALI, is a singer-songwriter hoping to cement another win for Luxembourg in the Eurovision 2024 Song Contest.

Over the course of her career, TALI has appeared in various stage shows, including Fiddler on the Roof, Carrie and Les Misérables.

How old is TALI?

TALI is 23 years old, having been born in November 2003.

What nationality is TALI?

TALI is Israeli, but due to her father's work has lived all over the world, before settling in Luxembourg - where she lived for 10 years.

What is Luxembourg's Eurovision song called?

TALI will be representing Luxembourg with Fighter, written by Ana Zimmer, Manon Romiti and Silvio Lisbonne.

You can listen to the full song below.

Where did Luxembourg come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Luxembourg did not compete in Eurovision in 2023, and hadn't taken part since 1993 before this year.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals took place on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm and the second semi-final Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final is set to air on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

