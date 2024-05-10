Whether you’re holding your own Eurovision watch party or attending one, you’re going to need a few decorations to give the night some pizzazz.

So, we’ve put together this list of the best party decorations and items to elevate your home to new glitzy heights. From Eurovision bingo cards to bunting to Graham Norton masks, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve also included plenty of products that can be delivered on short notice to account for the quick turnaround, so, in the words of Martin Österdahl: “You’re good to go.”

Best Eurovision party ideas and decorations at a glance:

Best Eurovision party ideas and decorations for Sweden 2024

Eurovision bingo cards

Etsy

No matter where it is, or who’s singing, Eurovision always has a reliable cash of stock phrases and moments. Whether that’s pyrotechnics, sparkly outfits, or a sarcastic comment from Graham, you can pretty much predict how the night will go.

So, we’d suggest turning it into a game with these Eurovision bingo cards, there are a few different types on offer so have a shop around and see what you like.

Buy Eurovision bingo cards for £1.35 at Etsy

Buy Eurovision Malmö 2024 bingo cards for £2.30 at Etsy

Europe Country Mixed Bunting

Amazon

European flag bunting is an absolute must for your Eurovision party. This item comes with all 44 flags. Plus, it’s reusable so you can take it down and put it back up for the EURO’s this summer.

Buy Europe Country Mixed Bunting for £14.99 at Amazon

Eurovision Song Contest 'Douze Points' Garland

Talking Tables

Who knows, maybe it’s the UK’s year! If it is, you’ll want to be ready with this Douze Points garland.

Buy Eurovision Song Contest 'Douze Points' Garland for £7 at Talking Tables

Eurovision party glasses

Talking Tables

If fancy dress isn’t your thing, you can at least make sure everyone gets in the spirit with these party glasses.

Buy Eurovision party glasses for £8 at Talking Tables

Graham Norton Fancy Dress Face Mask

Etsy

You can’t have Eurovision without Graham Norton, the talk show host has been a part of the competition since 2009, so you’ve got to have him at your party.

Buy Graham Norton Fancy Dress Face Mask for £1.99 at Etsy

Eurovision food decorations

Talking Tables

If you’re having a Eurovision party, you’ll need to put out a good spread. Whether that’s Swedish meatballs or a more continental option is up to you, but we reckon you should get some themed decorations to go with them.

Buy Eurovision Personalised Metal Drinking Straw for £1.99 at Not on the Highstreet

Buy Eurovision Song Contest Food Flags (24 pack) for £5 at Talking Tables

ABBA party decorations

Team Hen

In case you missed it, this Eurovision is very special as it celebrates 50 years since ABBA won the competition with Waterloo. So, if you want to say thank you for the music and add a little bit of '70s sparkle to your evening, you can pick up some ABBA themed décor, including a boil foil curtain and a Dancing Queen balloon display.

Buy blue foil backdrop curtain for £5.99 at Team Hen

Buy Dancing Queen silver letter balloons for £7.99 at Team Hen

Swedish snackbox

Etsy

Did you know this is the seventh time Sweden has hosted Eurovision? Well, now you can celebrate their dominance and immerse yourself in the culture, with a Swedish snackbox, featuring a variety of sweets you’d never see over here.

Buy Swedish snackbox from £28.08 at Etsy

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

