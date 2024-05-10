The pair are following in the footsteps of Loreen, who won the competition last year in Liverpool.

As fans eagerly await to see if Marcus & Martinus can win Eurovision 2024, here is everything you need to know about the singing duo.

Who is Sweden Eurovision 2024 entry Marcus & Martinus?

Marcus & Martinus. JESSICA GOW/TT/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Age: 22

Instagram: @marcusandmartinus

X/Twitter: None

Marcus & Martinus, or M&M for those who know them well, are a Norwegian dance pop duo who also happen to be identical twins!

Having performed all their lives, the pair have won multiple competitions for their singing skills, including the Melodi Grand Prix Junior and The Masked Singer Sverige, and they eventually went on to win Melodifestivalen, which saw them chosen to represent Sweden at this year's Eurovision.

How old are Marcus & Martinus?

The singers are both 22 years old, having been born in February 2002.

What nationality are Marcus & Martinus?

Marcus and Martinus Gunnarsen are Norwegian, but have been able to represent Sweden after winning Melodifestivalen, which determines the country's representative for Eurovision.

They told The Independent: "You have to remember that we got 92 out of 96 points from the public when we competed at Melodifestivalen, so we're just really happy we get to represent them, it’s a big honour for us."

What is Sweden's Eurovision song called?

The duo will be performing their song Unforgettable, which was co-written with Jimmy 'Joker' Thörnfeldt, Joy Deb and Linnea Deb.

You can listen to the full song below.

What have Marcus & Martinus said about representing Sweden at Eurovision 2024?

Speaking to Metro about taking part in Eurovision, the duo said: "We're super happy to get to be in Eurovision this year when it's 50 years since ABBA, Sweden won last year, and then Eurovision is going to be in Sweden, so it's a very Swedish year."

Where did Sweden come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Loreen. Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

They won! Sweden were the winners of Eurovision 2023, having been represented by Loreen.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals took place on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, and the second show took place on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

