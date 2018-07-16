Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who is Stephanie Lam? Meet the new Love Island 2018 contestant who claims she’s “just friends” with last year’s star Chris Hughes

Who is Stephanie Lam? Meet the new Love Island 2018 contestant who claims she’s “just friends” with last year’s star Chris Hughes

The 23-year-old is one of four new bombshells landing in the Love Island villa on ITV2

(ITV)

Love Island 2018 has just brought in even more bombshells to shake up the villa, including 23-year-old Stephanie Lam. But what do we need to know about the latest Love Island star?

Advertisement

The brunette account manager from Hertfordshire describes herself as a “girls’ girl” and says it will take a lot for her to split up existing couples – but she’s under no illusions that she’s going to have to ruffle a few feathers to make her mark.

Stephanie has a bit of relationship history when it comes to Love Island, revealing that she once went on a “mates’ date” with 2017 star Chris Hughes. However, she says that they are “just friends.”

Coming into the villa late, she says, “I just hope people give me a fair chance to get to know me and my personality.”

Stephanie is looking to work her magic on the remaining boys, saying that her “eyes and lips” are her best features – although potential suitors be warned: she admits she can be a loud eater. Maybe skip dinner?

When bae keeps you waiting…

A post shared by Stephanie Lam (@stephanielamx) on

As for biggest turn-offs, she says she’s not impressed by “cocky” guys and prefers her men with “good manners”.

Let’s see whether anyone can stay on their best behaviour in the hothouse that is the Love Island villa…

🥂

A post shared by Stephanie Lam (@stephanielamx) on

Who is Stephanie Lam? Key facts: 

Age: 23

Job: Account manager

Instagram: @stephanielamx

Location: Hertfordshire

Advertisement

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dani Dyer on Love Island

When is the next Love Island dumping happening?

Love Island: Laura Crane

Who is Laura Crane? Meet the Love Island contestant, world class surfer and Instagram influencer

(ITV, Twitter, TL)

Samira and Frankie are now official and Love Island fans are all here for it

Jack Georgia Love Island

Love Island Here's what ACTUALLY happened on Georgia and Jack's date

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more