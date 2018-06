Who is Charlie Williams? Meet the Love Island contestant who’s into Alex

Twenty-four-year-old tanning shop assistant Charlie Williams is looking for an innovative date.

“My last date, when I was in Australia, this guy took me on a bungee jump – it was insane, but it really stuck,” she says. “I don’t know how someone could top that.

She says she’s a little bit tired of modern dating. “I like the idea that the show is about old-fashioned dating. Going back to basics, no phones, no Instagram, just making conversation. This will be the maddest experience I’ve ever had to find love, but I’ve tried everything else!”

Who is Charlie’s type on paper?

As a genuine gal looking for a genuine guy, she’s naturally attracted to fan-favourite Alex, who has been unlucky in love thus far in the series.

“In a nutshell I want someone nice, hard working and someone who wants to be in a genuine relationship. I really like Alex – I like him more the more that I watch the show. His values are so strong. I think we’d have a lot in common.”