Everton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Everything you need to know about Everton during the 2019/20 Premier League season
Everton have fallen short of their lofty ambitions in 2019/20 so far, but there’s a window of opportunity to put things right once the Premier League returns.
The Toffees have improved under Carlo Ancelotti and while his mission this season has mostly revolved around damage limitation, there’s still a chance they can land in a respectable position come the end of July.
They have nine games to turn a sub-par season into a solid one, but the real building work may not be able to start until 2020/21 rolls around – whenever that may be.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Everton’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Everton fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Sunday 21st June
Everton v Liverpool (7:00pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 24th June
Norwich v Everton (6:00pm) BBC
Wednesday 1st July
Everton v Leicester (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4th July
Tottenham v Everton (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Everton v Southampton (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Everton v Aston Villa (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Watch Everton on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Everton, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Everton kit 2019/20
Everton’s new home kit for the 2019/20 season pays tribute to the Bullens Road stand at Goodison Park with a criss cross pattern across the royal blue.
The away kit also features an on-shirt pattern, with the main colour a peach and pink blend.
???? | Our 2019-20 home kit! ????
Available to pre-order now in time for release on 18 July. @UmbroUK
Shop and read more in our shirtzine! ????
➡️ https://t.co/dfgttts7HJ pic.twitter.com/xsszJ9PIPB
— Everton (@Everton) July 8, 2019
Everton transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
- Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town) – Free
- Andre Gomes (Barcelona) – £22m
- Fabian Delph (Manchester City) – £10m
- Moise Kean (Juventus) – £24.75m
- Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz) – £22.5m
- Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) – £27.3m
- Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) – Loan + £2.25m fee
OUT
- Jonjoe Kenny (Schalke) – Loan
- Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) – Undisclosed
- Ashley Williams – Released
- Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic) – Undisclosed
- Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) – £22.5m
- Josh Bowler (Hull City) – Loan
- Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain) – £27m
- Henry Onyekuru (Monaco) – £12.15m
- James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) – £3m
- Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United) – Free
- Kevin Mirallas (Royal Antwerp) – Free
- Brendan Gallaway (Luton Town) – Loan
- Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) – Loan
- Muhamed Besic (Sheffield United) – Loan
- Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town) – Loan
- Sandro Ramirez (Real Valladolid) – Loan
- Yannick Bolasie (Sporting CP) – Loan
Everton stadium facts
Name: Goodison Park
Capacity: 39,572
Location: Liverpool
Year opened: 1892
Pitch dimensions: 112 x 78 yards