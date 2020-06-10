Everton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Everton have fallen short of their lofty ambitions in 2019/20 so far, but there’s a window of opportunity to put things right once the Premier League returns.

The Toffees have improved under Carlo Ancelotti and while his mission this season has mostly revolved around damage limitation, there’s still a chance they can land in a respectable position come the end of July.

They have nine games to turn a sub-par season into a solid one, but the real building work may not be able to start until 2020/21 rolls around – whenever that may be.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Everton’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Everton fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Sunday 21st June

Everton v Liverpool (7:00pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 24th June

Norwich v Everton (6:00pm) BBC

Wednesday 1st July

Everton v Leicester (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Tottenham v Everton (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Everton v Southampton (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Everton v Aston Villa (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Watch Everton on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Everton, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Everton kit 2019/20

Everton’s new home kit for the 2019/20 season pays tribute to the Bullens Road stand at Goodison Park with a criss cross pattern across the royal blue.

The away kit also features an on-shirt pattern, with the main colour a peach and pink blend.

Everton transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town) – Free

(Huddersfield Town) – Free Andre Gomes (Barcelona) – £22m

(Barcelona) – £22m Fabian Delph (Manchester City) – £10m

(Manchester City) – £10m Moise Kean (Juventus) – £24.75m

(Juventus) – £24.75m Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz) – £22.5m

(Mainz) – £22.5m Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) – £27.3m

(Arsenal) – £27.3m Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) – Loan + £2.25m fee

OUT

Jonjoe Kenny (Schalke) – Loan

(Schalke) – Loan Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) – Undisclosed

(CSKA Moscow) – Undisclosed Ashley Williams – Released

– Released Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic) – Undisclosed

(Wigan Athletic) – Undisclosed Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) – £22.5m

(RB Leipzig) – £22.5m Josh Bowler (Hull City) – Loan

(Hull City) – Loan Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain) – £27m

(Paris Saint-Germain) – £27m Henry Onyekuru (Monaco) – £12.15m

(Monaco) – £12.15m James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) – £3m

(Crystal Palace) – £3m Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United) – Free

(Sheffield United) – Free Kevin Mirallas (Royal Antwerp) – Free

(Royal Antwerp) – Free Brendan Gallaway (Luton Town) – Loan

(Luton Town) – Loan Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) – Loan

(Crystal Palace) – Loan Muhamed Besic (Sheffield United) – Loan

(Sheffield United) – Loan Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town) – Loan

(Huddersfield Town) – Loan Sandro Ramirez (Real Valladolid) – Loan

(Real Valladolid) – Loan Yannick Bolasie (Sporting CP) – Loan

Everton stadium facts

Name: Goodison Park

Capacity: 39,572

Location: Liverpool

Year opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 78 yards