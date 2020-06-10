Accessibility Links

Everton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Everything you need to know about Everton during the 2019/20 Premier League season

Everton Richarlison

Everton have fallen short of their lofty ambitions in 2019/20 so far, but there’s a window of opportunity to put things right once the Premier League returns.

The Toffees have improved under Carlo Ancelotti and while his mission this season has mostly revolved around damage limitation, there’s still a chance they can land in a respectable position come the end of July.

They have nine games to turn a sub-par season into a solid one, but the real building work may not be able to start until 2020/21 rolls around – whenever that may be.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Everton’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Everton fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Sunday 21st June

Everton v Liverpool (7:00pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 24th June

Norwich v Everton (6:00pm) BBC

Wednesday 1st July

Everton v Leicester (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Tottenham v Everton (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Everton v Southampton (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Everton v Aston Villa (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Watch Everton on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Everton, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Everton kit 2019/20

Everton’s new home kit for the 2019/20 season pays tribute to the Bullens Road stand at Goodison Park with a criss cross pattern across the royal blue.

The away kit also features an on-shirt pattern, with the main colour a peach and pink blend.

Check out the Everton kit for 2019/20 here.

Everton transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

  • Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town) – Free
  • Andre Gomes (Barcelona) – £22m
  • Fabian Delph (Manchester City) – £10m
  • Moise Kean (Juventus) – £24.75m
  • Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz) – £22.5m
  • Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) – £27.3m
  • Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) – Loan + £2.25m fee

OUT

  • Jonjoe Kenny (Schalke) – Loan
  • Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) – Undisclosed
  • Ashley Williams – Released
  • Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic) – Undisclosed
  • Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) – £22.5m
  • Josh Bowler (Hull City) – Loan
  • Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain) – £27m
  • Henry Onyekuru (Monaco) – £12.15m
  • James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) – £3m
  • Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United) – Free
  • Kevin Mirallas (Royal Antwerp) – Free
  • Brendan Gallaway (Luton Town) – Loan
  • Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) – Loan
  • Muhamed Besic (Sheffield United) – Loan
  • Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town) – Loan
  • Sandro Ramirez (Real Valladolid) – Loan
  • Yannick Bolasie (Sporting CP) – Loan

Everton stadium facts

Name: Goodison Park

Capacity: 39,572

Location: Liverpool

Year opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 78 yards

