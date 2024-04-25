A win for City on Thursday would see them move into second ahead of Liverpool, following their 2-0 defeat in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Wednesday night.

City, who were knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid last week, come into Thursday's clash on the back of their 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win against Chelsea on Saturday evening.

City face Manchester United in the FA Cup final next month, and they're hoping to secure their fourth consecutive Premier League title and their sixth success in the last seven years.

More like this

Brighton, meanwhile, look set for a mid-table finish after failing to secure a win in their last four league outings.

They've struggled to replicate their success of last season under Roberto De Zerbi this campaign, and they'll be hoping to finish as high as possible over the next few weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Brighton v Man City?

Brighton v Man City will take place on Thursday 25th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Man City kick-off time

Brighton v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Brighton v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Brighton v Man City in the USA

You can watch Brighton v Man City live on FuboTV at 3pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brighton v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (11/2) Draw (15/4) Man City (4/9)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.