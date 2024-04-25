The NFL constantly seeks to rebalance itself by assigning the first picks to the teams who won the fewest games in the previous campaign.

In theory, this should steadily improve the lower-quality teams while reining in the elite, though this isn't always the case, as the Kansas City Chiefs have demonstrated.

You can expect the unexpected, expect players to be left on the shelf long after their anticipated landing spots have come and gone, and expect general managers' phones to be buzzing constantly throughout the night as all manner of trades whizz through the system.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the NFL Draft 2024 in the UK.

When is the NFL Draft 2024?

The NFL Draft 2024 takes place each evening from Thursday 25th April 2024 until Saturday 27th April 2024 in local time.

However, the first round begins at 1am UK time in the early hours of Friday 26th April for British-based fans, while the second and third rounds will begin at midnight on Friday and 5pm on Saturday.

How to watch NFL Draft on TV and live stream in UK

The NFL Draft will be shown live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event.

Coverage will start at 10:15pm on Thursday 25th April 2024 with a full build-up show ahead of each round.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the Draft via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Draft with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

NFL Draft 2024 TV schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 25th April

NFL Draft Kickoff Day 1 – 10:15pm

Round 1 – 1am (Friday morning) (Sky Sports Action)

Friday 26th April

NFL Draft Kickoff Day 2 – 10:15pm

Round 2 – midnight (Sky Sports Action)

Saturday 27th April

NFL Draft Kickoff Day 3 – 3pm

Round 3 – 5pm (Sky Sports Action)

