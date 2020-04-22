What’s on BT Sport this week? Listings, highlights, what to watch

The sporting calendar has been decimated due to the coronavirus pandemic but the show must go on for BT Sport with plenty of action to sink your teeth into this week.

RadioTimes.com will bring you a weekly update showcasing some of the top highlights coming up on BT Sport over the next week.

Check our our top picks for the week ahead…

Last updated: Wednesday 22nd April

The Football’s Not On

Date: Friday 24th April

Time: 9:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

Ian Stone presents this brand new series looking at life in lockdown without the beautiful game to keep us all entertained.

It’s a light-hearted look at the current situation football finds itself in, with comedy guests, songs and pranks throughout to keep morale high as we wait patiently for football to make its glorious return.

Early Kick Off

Date: Saturday 25th April

Time: 12:30pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

Jake Humphrey and the regular BT Sport gang will be broadcasting live from their homes with highlights from classic matches, fascinating anecdotes from the ex pros, and a look at some of the finest saves in world football.

Peter Crouch and Joe Cole discuss the PFA Player of the Year contenders, while Crouchy interviews Sean Dyche and Kevin De Bruyne reveals the art of an assist.

UFC Viewer’s Choice

Date: Saturday 25th April

Time: 9:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 3

BT Sport replay a classic UFC fight card as voted for by the fans.

Chelsea’s Best Moments

Date: Sunday 26th April

Time: 7:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 1

Relive some of Chelsea’s greatest European nights with highlights from four games including their unforgettable penalty shootout victory over Bayern Munich in the 2011/12 Final.

2 Nations, 1 Obsession

Date: Sunday 26th April

Time: 9:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 2

In terms of rivalries in world sport, there is arguably none as fierce as that between Australian and Indian cricket. This documentary explores this fascinating sporting rivalry from its inception until the present day.

Champions League Throwbacks

Date: Every Tuesday and Wednesday

Time: 8:00pm

Channel: BT Sport 2

This week, Jake Humphrey and the team take a look back at the most thrilling of last seasons first leg Semi-Final ties including Barcelona’s dominant display over Liverpool at the Camp Nou.

